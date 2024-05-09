BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), The Protein Sequencing Company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Press Release Highlights

Reported revenue of $457,000 in the first quarter of 2024

Commenced its full commercial launch of its Platinum ® instrument at the end of March 2024

instrument at the end of March 2024 On track to launch version 3 of its sequencing kit, which is expected by the end of Q3 2024

Announced addition of Paula Dowdy to the Board of Directors

Announced the release of a new version of Platinum ® Analysis Software

Analysis Software Reaffirmed full year 2024 financial guidance

"We concluded our first quarter of 2024 with great momentum on all fronts, including initiation of the full commercial launch of Platinum. Now that we have emerged from a controlled launch, we expect to generate steady quarter-over-quarter revenue growth as we move forward for the rest of the year. In addition to initiating our full commercial launch of Platinum in the first quarter, we also secured our first government and pharma customers. While academic research will remain an attractive market segment for the company, we are excited about the momentum we are seeing in these new market segments and the potential they represent for expanding our instrument adoption and utilization in the future," said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si.

Hawkins continued, "On the R&D front, we have made great progress on version 3 of our sequencing kit and we continue to expect to deliver it to the market by the end of Q3 2024. In addition to our version 3 sequencing kit, we have made steady progress on other development programs, including our library preparation kit, instrumentation roadmap and analysis software tools. Finally, we continue to enhance our Board of Directors, with the recent addition of Paula Dowdy to our Board. Her extensive global commercial experience, and specifically, her depth of knowledge in the life sciences markets in EMEA, will be very valuable as we progress with our full commercial launch of Platinum."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the Company concluded its controlled commercial launch of its Platinum® instrument, recording revenue of $457,000 for the quarter. Gross profit was $269,000 and gross margin was 59%. The periodic gross margin rate is expected to be variable in the near term as the Company works through the initial stages of commercialization as well as the timing and mix of product sales between instruments and consumable kits.

Total operating expenses were $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $29.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted total operating expenses were $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $24.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Driven by the Company's 2023 initiative to enact operating changes to utilize capital in the most efficient manner while accelerating R&D innovation and delivering product enhancements to customers, the overall adjusted operating expenses included reductions in R&D and G&A spend, partially offset with increased spending for commercial operations. Overall, the Company has been able to reduce core areas of spend while accelerating R&D focus, efficiency, and delivery while still funding the Company's full commercial launch of its Platinum® instrument.

Net loss was $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $23.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to negative $23.7 million in the same period of the prior year. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA, is provided in a table included in this press release.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $235.4 million.

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company reaffirms its full year 2024 financial guidance as follows:

Revenue $3.7 - $4.2 million Adjusted total operating expenses Less than $103 million Total cash usage Less than $100 million

The Company also maintains the expectation that the balance in cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $235.4 million as of March 31, 2024 will provide a runway into 2026.

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,163 $ 133,860 Marketable securities 182,268 123,876 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 and $0, respectively 242 368 Inventory, net 4,946 3,945 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,756 4,261 Total current assets 244,375 266,310 Property and equipment, net 16,169 16,275 Internally developed software 496 532 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,850 14,438 Other assets 695 695 Total assets $ 275,585 $ 298,250 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,164 $ 1,766 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,198 8,277 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,610 1,566 Total current liabilities 7,972 11,609 Warrant liabilities 955 1,274 Operating lease liabilities 12,873 13,737 Other long-term liabilities 14 11 Total liabilities 21,814 26,631 Stockholders' equity Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 121,878,989 and 121,832,417 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 12 12 Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 19,937,500 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 768,898 767,239 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33) - Accumulated deficit (515,108) (495,634) Total stockholders' equity 253,771 271,619 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 275,585 $ 298,250

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Product $ 428 $ 251 Service 29 3 Total revenue 457 254 Cost of revenue 188 130 Gross profit 269 124 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,101 18,167 Selling, general and administrative 11,528 11,178 Total operating expenses 23,629 29,345 Loss from operations (23,360) (29,221) Dividend and interest income 3,574 2,219 Gain on marketable securities, net - 2,942 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 319 391 Other (expense) income, net (7) 58 Loss before provision for income taxes (19,474) (23,611) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (19,474) $ (23,611) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.17) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 141,773 140,280 Other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on marketable securities, net of tax $ (28) $ - Foreign currency translation adjustment (5) - Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (33) - Comprehensive loss $ (19,507) $ (23,611)

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (19,474) $ (23,611) Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA: Dividend and interest income (3,574) (2,219) Depreciation and amortization 1,061 803 EBITDA (21,987) (25,027) Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Gain on marketable securities, net - (2,942) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (319) (391) Other expense (income), net 7 (58) Stock-based compensation 1,609 3,908 Restructuring costs 143 813 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,547) $ (23,697) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total operating expenses $ 23,629 $ 29,345 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation (1,609) (3,908) Restructuring costs (143) (813) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 21,877 $ 24,624

