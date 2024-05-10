Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024

Dow Jones News
10.05.2024 | 09:52
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIC LN) 
Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
10-May-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.2929 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51447187 
CODE: PRIC LN 
ISIN: LU1931975079 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931975079 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIC LN 
Sequence No.:  320773 
EQS News ID:  1900267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)


