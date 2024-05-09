PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $168.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 31% over the first quarter of 2023

Reported 46,900 tests to clinical customers and 8,450 tests to biopharmaceutical customers in the first quarter of 2024, representing increases of 20% and 37%, respectively, over the first quarter of 2023

Reduced free cash flow to $(37.2) million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $(82.0) million in the prior year

Raised 2024 annual guidance for revenue to a new range of $675 to $685 million, representing growth of 20% to 21%

Improved annual free cash flow guidance to $(275) to $(285) million, a reduction of $60 to $70 million compared to 2023

Recent Operating Highlights

Validated the strength and quality of ECLIPSE clinical data with the study publication in The New England Journal of Medicine

Launched new service at The Royal Marsden to test advanced NSCLC patients in England through an expanded NHS study

Presented new data demonstrating the value of epigenomic analysis and methylation sequencing using the Smart Liquid Biopsy platform at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

Surpassed 500 peer-reviewed publications highlighting Guardant Health technology in scientific literature

"We started the year off very strongly with first quarter revenue growing 31%, driven by both solid volume growth and significant improvements to Guardant360 reimbursement," said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO. "In addition to strong topline performance, this was the first quarter of generating positive cash flow in our Therapy Selection business. We also recently surpassed a significant milestone with over 500 peer-reviewed publications highlighting our technology in scientific literature, demonstrating the impact our innovative suite of products have on both patients and the scientific community."

"The publication of ECLIPSE data in The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world's leading medical journals, underscores the quality of our clinical data," said AmirAli Talasaz, co-founder and co-CEO. "Our team has worked incredibly hard and is now well-prepared for the upcoming FDA Advisory Committee review on May 23. We are eagerly anticipating the launch of Shield IVD shortly after the expected FDA approval in 2024 and are confident this test is well positioned for rapid adoption."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $168.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, a 31% increase from $128.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Precision oncology revenue grew 38%, to $156.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, from $113.4 million for the corresponding prior year period, driven by an increase in clinical and biopharma testing volume, which grew 20% and 37%, respectively, over the prior year period. The increase in precision oncology revenue was also attributable to an increase in reimbursement for our tests, due to an increase in the Medicare reimbursement rate for our Guardant360 LDT test to $5,000, effective January 1, 2024, and an increase in reimbursement received from commercial payers. Development services and other revenue was $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $15.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of precision oncology testing and cost of development services and other, was $103.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $27.6 million from $75.6 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 61%, as compared to 59% for the corresponding prior year period. Precision oncology gross margin was 62% in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 60% in the prior year period. Development services and other gross margin was 51% in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 48% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $105.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $27.6 million, from $77.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 63% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 60% for the corresponding prior year period.

Non-GAAP gross profit excluding screening was $108.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $26.9 million, from $81.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin excluding screening was 64% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 63% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $202.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $209.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $176.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $188.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $115.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $133.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.94 for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $1.30 for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in net loss is primarily due to a $34.4 million year over year improvement in loss from operations, and a $11.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $33.9 million increase in unrealized losses recorded for our investment in Lunit, Inc.

Non-GAAP net loss was $56.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $108.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.46 for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $1.06 for the corresponding prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $61.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to a $101.0 million loss for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 was $(37.2) million, as compared to $(82.0) million for the corresponding prior year period. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Guardant Health now expects full year 2024 revenue excluding screening to be in the range of $675 to $685 million, representing growth of 20% to 21% compared to full year 2023 This compares to the prior range of $655 to $670 million, representing growth of 16% to 19%. Guardant Health now expects full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin excluding screening to be in the range of 61% to 63%, compared to the prior range of 60% to 62%. Guardant Health now expects total non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $720 to $730 million, representing a flat to 1% decrease compared to 2023, an improvement compared to the prior range of $740 to $750 million. Guardant Health now expects free cash flow to be in the range of $(275) to $(285) million in 2024, an improvement compared to the prior range of $(320) to $(330) million.

Non-GAAP Measures

Guardant Health has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of precision oncology testing, non-GAAP cost of development services and other, non-GAAP cost of screening, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit excluding cost of screening, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

We define our non-GAAP measures as the applicable GAAP measure adjusted for the impacts of stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax payments, contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets, fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities, impairment of non-marketable equity securities and other related assets, and other non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted for interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments; contingent consideration; and other non-recurring items. Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities in the period less purchase of property and equipment in the period.

We believe that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures can provide a useful measure for investors when comparing our period-to-period core operating results, and when comparing those same results to that published by our peers. We exclude certain items because we believe that these income and expenses do not reflect expected future operating performance. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operations, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and to manage our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of our recorded costs against its revenue. In addition, our definition of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision medicine company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements relating to Guardant Health's future results, regulatory approval for products or regarding the potential benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's platforms, assays and tests, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Guardant Health's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any current and periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Precision oncology testing $ 156,229 $ 113,393 Development services and other 12,262 15,321 Total revenue 168,491 128,714 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of precision oncology testing 59,306 45,106 Cost of development services and other 5,990 7,967 Research and development expense 83,802 93,128 Sales and marketing expense 80,425 76,123 General and administrative expense 38,651 40,445 Total costs and operating expenses 268,174 262,769 Loss from operations (99,683 ) (134,055 ) Interest income 14,868 3,060 Interest expense (645 ) (644 ) Other income (expense), net (29,120 ) (1,654 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (114,580 ) (133,293 ) Provision for income taxes 405 240 Net loss $ (114,985 ) $ (133,533 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,712 102,663

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,129,257 $ 1,133,537 Short-term marketable debt securities - 35,097 Accounts receivable, net 84,562 88,783 Inventory, net 62,991 61,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 31,736 27,741 Total current assets 1,308,546 1,347,106 Property and equipment, net 138,387 145,096 Right-of-use assets, net 151,881 157,616 Intangible assets, net 8,294 8,979 Goodwill 3,290 3,290 Other assets, net 94,200 124,334 Total Assets $ 1,704,598 $ 1,786,421 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,603 $ 51,741 Accrued compensation 92,639 72,736 Accrued expenses 67,211 63,475 Deferred revenue 22,556 17,965 Total current liabilities 220,009 205,917 Convertible senior notes, net 1,140,611 1,139,966 Long-term operating lease liabilities 178,907 185,848 Other long-term liabilities 96,786 96,006 Total Liabilities 1,636,313 1,627,737 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 121,787,297 and 121,629,861 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,329,930 2,304,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,799 ) (3,675 ) Accumulated deficit (2,256,847 ) (2,141,862 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 68,285 158,684 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,704,598 $ 1,786,421

Guardant Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP cost of precision oncology testing $ 59,306 $ 45,106 Amortization of intangible assets (149 ) (148 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (1,278 ) (1,218 ) Non-GAAP cost of precision oncology testing $ 57,879 $ 43,740 GAAP cost of development services and other $ 5,990 $ 7,967 Amortization of intangible assets (200 ) (201 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (499 ) (476 ) Non-GAAP cost of development services and other $ 5,291 $ 7,290 GAAP gross profit $ 103,195 $ 75,641 Amortization of intangible assets 349 349 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 1,777 1,694 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 105,321 $ 77,684 GAAP cost of screening $ 3,329 $ 4,065 Amortization of intangible assets (200 ) (201 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (499 ) (476 ) Non-GAAP cost of screening $ 2,630 $ 3,388 Non-GAAP gross profit excluding cost of screening $ 107,951 $ 81,072 GAAP research and development expense $ 83,802 $ 93,128 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (10,064 ) (8,748 ) Contingent consideration (375 ) (570 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 73,363 $ 83,810 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 80,425 $ 76,123 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (7,329 ) (7,543 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 73,096 $ 68,580 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 38,651 $ 40,445 Amortization of intangible assets (336 ) (331 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (8,164 ) (4,468 ) Contingent consideration (120 ) 300 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 30,031 $ 35,946 GAAP loss from operations $ (99,683 ) $ (134,055 ) Amortization of intangible assets 685 680 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,334 22,453 Contingent consideration 495 270 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (71,169 ) $ (110,652 ) GAAP net loss $ (114,985 ) $ (133,533 ) Amortization of intangible assets 685 680 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,334 22,453 Contingent consideration 495 270 Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities 30,054 (3,882 ) Impairment of non-marketable equity securities and other related assets - 5,485 Non-GAAP net loss $ (56,417 ) $ (108,527 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (1.30 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,712 102,663

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (114,985 ) $ (133,533 ) Interest income (14,868 ) (3,060 ) Interest expense 645 644 Other expense (income), net 29,120 1,654 Provision for income taxes 405 240 Depreciation and amortization 10,712 10,345 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,334 22,453 Contingent consideration 495 270 Adjusted EBITDA $ (61,142 ) $ (100,987 )

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (30,284 ) $ (74,441 ) Purchase of property and equipment (6,934 ) (7,524 ) Free cash flow $ (37,218 ) $ (81,965 )

