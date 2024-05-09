PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited ("Fidelis" or "FIHL" or "the Group") (NYSE: FIHL) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dan Burrows, Group Chief Executive Officer of Fidelis Insurance Group, commented " 2024 is off to a very strong start as we build on our momentum from 2023 and continue capitalizing on attractive market opportunities. In line with our expectations, we delivered strong underwriting performance including 21.6% growth in gross premiums written and a combined ratio of 85.8%. Additionally, we achieved an Annualized Operating ROAE of 14.0% and grew our book value per diluted common share to $21.22.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we will continue to leverage our scale, deep relationships, and lead positioning to further grow our business. Our fundamentals are excellent, we have a strong pipeline of opportunities, and we are leaning in across attractive lines where we expect to generate increased underwriting profitability. Coupled with our proactive and disciplined approach to investment and capital management, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering compelling returns through the cycle and creating value for our shareholders."

First Quarter Consolidated Results

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $81.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share. Operating net income was $87.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share.

Underwriting income for the first quarter of 2024 was $69.2 million and a combined ratio of 85.8%, compared to underwriting income of $80.6 million and a combined ratio of 79.1% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the first quarter of 2024 was $67.0 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2024 was $41.0 million compared to $20.4 million in the prior year period. Purchased $428.7 million of fixed income securities at an average yield of 4.9% compared to sales of $201.2 million at an average yield of 0.9%.

Operating ROE of 3.6%, or 14.4% annualized, in the quarter compared to 5.2%, or 20.8% annualized in the prior year period.

Operating ROAE of 3.5%, or 14.0% annualized, in the quarter compared to 5.1%, or 20.4% annualized in the prior year period.

Book value per diluted common share was $21.22 at March 31, 2024.

The following table details key financial indicators in evaluating our performance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ($ in millions, except for per share data) Net income $ 81.2 $ 1,732.6 Earnings per diluted common share 0.69 15.64 Operating net income(1) 87.3 93.7 Operating EPS(1) 0.74 0.85 Gross premiums written 1,514.3 1,245.3 Net premiums earned 488.0 386.0 Catastrophe and large losses 103.0 22.2 Net favorable prior-year reserve development 67.0 2.1 Net investment income 41.0 20.4 Combined ratio 85.8 % 79.1 % Operating ROE(1) 3.6 % 5.2 % Operating ROAE(1) 3.5 % 5.1 % (1) Operating net income, Operating EPS, Operating ROE and Operating ROAE are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition and reconciliation in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Segment Results

Specialty Segment

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 1,034.0 $ 834.1 $ 199.9 Reinsurance premium ceded (406.3 ) (341.1 ) (65.2 ) Net premiums written 627.7 493.0 134.7 Net premiums earned 352.2 266.2 86.0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (174.5 ) (140.7 ) (33.8 ) Policy acquisition expenses (99.8 ) (66.3 ) (33.5 ) Underwriting income $ 77.9 $ 59.2 $ 18.7 Loss ratio 49.5 % 52.9 % (3.4) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 28.3 % 24.9 % 3.4 pts Underwriting ratio 77.8 % 77.8 % 0.0 pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our GPW increased primarily driven by growth from new business and improved rates in our Property D&F, Property and Marine lines of business.

Our NPE increased as the quarter benefited from the earnings from higher net premiums written in the prior year.

Our policy acquisition expense ratio increased due to changes in the mix of business written and ceded, and commissions earned from reinsurance partners.

Our underwriting ratio in the Specialty segment was flat compared to the prior year period.

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 111.0 $ 91.8 $ 19.2 Catastrophe and large losses 97.9 18.4 79.5 (Favorable)/adverse prior year development (34.4 ) 30.5 (64.9 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 174.5 $ 140.7 $ 33.8 Loss ratio - attritional losses 31.5 % 34.5 % (3.0) pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 27.8 % 6.9 % 20.9 pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (9.8 )% 11.5 % (21.3) pts Loss ratio 49.5 % 52.9 % (3.4) pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our loss ratio in the Specialty segment improved by 3.4 points.

The attritional loss ratio in the three months ended March 31, 2024 improved by 3.0 points compared to the prior year period due to a lower level of small losses in the current year period.

The large losses in the three months ended March 31, 2024 included $51.2 million for the Baltimore Bridge collapse in our Marine line of business together with other smaller losses in various lines of business including Aviation and Aerospace, Marine and Property D&F.

The favorable prior year development for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by better than expected loss emergence in the Marine and Property D&F lines of business.

Bespoke Segment

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 153.5 $ 150.8 $ 2.7 Reinsurance premium ceded (100.7 ) (69.1 ) (31.6 ) Net premiums written 52.8 81.7 (28.9 ) Net premiums earned 89.9 91.2 (1.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses (23.4 ) (13.1 ) (10.3 ) Policy acquisition expenses (30.3 ) (33.3 ) 3.0 Underwriting income $ 36.2 $ 44.8 $ (8.6 ) Loss ratio 26.0 % 14.4 % 11.6 pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 33.7 % 36.5 % (2.8) pts Underwriting ratio 59.7 % 50.9 % 8.8 pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GPW and NPE remained relatively consistent.

Our policy acquisition expense ratio decreased due to changes in the mix of business written and ceded, and commissions earned from reinsurance partners.

Our underwriting ratio in the Bespoke segment increased by 8.8 points from the prior year period, driven by an increase in our loss ratio.

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 27.5 $ 18.9 $ 8.6 Large losses 4.2 3.0 1.2 Favorable prior year development (8.3 ) (8.8 ) 0.5 Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 23.4 $ 13.1 $ 10.3 Loss ratio - attritional losses 30.5 % 20.7 % 9.8 pts Loss ratio - large losses 4.7 % 3.3 % 1.4 pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (9.2 )% (9.6 )% 0.4 pts Loss ratio 26.0 % 14.4 % 11.6 pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our loss ratio in the Bespoke segment increased driven by higher attritional losses in the current year period.

The increase in the attritional loss ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to a single loss of $5 million.

The favorable prior year development for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by better than expected loss activity.

Reinsurance Segment

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 326.8 $ 260.4 $ 66.4 Reinsurance premium ceded (229.2 ) (175.4 ) (53.8 ) Net premiums written 97.6 85.0 12.6 Net premiums earned 45.9 28.6 17.3 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 15.6 (5.8 ) 21.4 Policy acquisition expenses (6.1 ) (5.4 ) (0.7 ) Underwriting income $ 55.4 $ 17.4 $ 38.0 Loss ratio (34.0 )% 20.3 % (54.3) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 13.3 % 18.9 % (5.6) pts Underwriting ratio (20.7 )% 39.2 % (59.9) pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 GPW increased driven by rate increases as well as new business, while NPE increased driven by earnings from higher net premiums written in the current year period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our policy acquisition expense ratio decreased due to changes in the mix of business written and ceded, and commissions earned from reinsurance partners.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our underwriting ratio in the Reinsurance segment improved by 59.9 points from the prior year period, primarily driven by a decrease in our loss ratio.

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 7.8 $ 28.8 $ (21.0 ) Catastrophe and large losses 0.9 0.8 0.1 Favorable prior year development (24.3 ) (23.8 ) (0.5 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ (15.6 ) $ 5.8 $ (21.4 ) Loss ratio - attritional losses 16.9 % 100.7 % (83.8) pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 2.0 % 2.8 % (0.8) pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (52.9 )% (83.2 )% 30.3 pts Loss ratio (34.0 )% 20.3 % (54.3) pts

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, our loss ratio in the Reinsurance segment improved by 54.3 points from the prior year period, driven by a reduction in attritional losses.

The attritional loss ratio in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 83.8 points lower than the prior year period. The prior year period was impacted by southern hemisphere storm and flood losses, whereas the current year period saw a very low level of loss activity.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, favorable prior year development was driven by benign prior year attritional experience.

Other Underwriting Expenses

We do not allocate The Fidelis Partnership commissions or general and administrative expenses by segment.

The Fidelis Partnership Commissions

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, The Fidelis Partnership commissions were $76.7 million or 15.7% of the combined ratio (2023: $24.2 million and 6.3% of the combined ratio), and comprise ceding and profit commissions as part of the Framework Agreement effective from January 1, 2023. The Fidelis Partnership manages origination, underwriting, underwriting administration, outwards reinsurance and claims handling under delegated authority agreements with the Group.

The following table summarizes The Fidelis Partnership commissions earned:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Ceding commission expense $ 67.7 $ 12.1 Profit commission expense 9.0 12.1 Total commissions $ 76.7 $ 24.2

General and Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $23.6 million, or 4.8% of the combined ratio (2023: $16.6 million and 4.3% of the combined ratio). The increase was driven primarily by employment costs relating to increased head count from the build out of the team after the Separation Transactions.

Investments

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) $ (9.0 ) $ 2.8 Net investment income 41.0 20.4 Net investment return $ 32.0 $ 23.2

Net Realized and Unrealized Investment Gains/(Losses)

The net realized and unrealized investment losses in the three months ended March 31, 2024 resulted primarily from realized losses on the sale of $201.2 million of fixed maturity securities with an average yield of 0.9%, the proceeds of which were reinvested at higher yields.

Net Investment Income

The increase in our net investment income in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was due to the increase in investible assets and a higher yield achieved on the fixed income portfolio and cash balances. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we purchased $428.7 million of fixed maturity securities at an average yield of 4.9%.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets At March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,254.5, 2023: $3,271.4 (net of allowances for credit losses of $2.4, 2023: $1.3)) $ 3,227.1 $ 3,244.9 Short-term investments, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $76.3, 2023: $49.0 (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil)) 76.3 49.0 Other investments, at fair value (amortized cost: $50.7, 2023: $50.8) 47.0 47.5 Total investments 3,350.4 3,341.4 Cash and cash equivalents 671.7 712.4 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 220.5 251.7 Accrued investment income 22.8 27.2 Premiums and other receivables (net of allowances for credit losses of $18.4, 2023: $17.3) 2,836.6 2,209.3 Amounts due from The Fidelis Partnership (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil) 222.1 173.3 Deferred reinsurance premiums 1,469.2 1,061.4 Reinsurance balances recoverable on paid losses (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2023: $nil) 193.0 182.7 Reinsurance balances recoverable on reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses (net of allowances for credit losses of $1.3, 2023: $1.3) 1,135.2 1,108.6 Deferred policy acquisition costs (includes Fidelis Partnership deferred commissions $196.2, 2023: $164.1) 959.9 786.6 Other assets 185.3 173.5 Total assets $ 11,266.7 $ 10,028.1 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,541.1 $ 2,448.9 Unearned premiums 3,846.2 3,149.5 Reinsurance balances payable 1,414.4 1,071.5 Amounts due to The Fidelis Partnership 334.6 334.5 Long term debt 448.4 448.2 Preference securities ($0.01 par, redemption price and liquidation preference $10,000) 58.4 58.4 Other liabilities 106.5 67.3 Total liabilities 8,749.6 7,578.3 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares ($0.01 par, issued and outstanding: 117,557,152, 2023: 117,914,754) 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 2,042.1 2,039.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27.2 ) (27.0 ) Retained earnings 506.0 436.6 Common shares held in treasury, at cost (shares held: 357,602, 2023: nil) (5.0 ) - Total shareholders' equity 2,517.1 2,449.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,266.7 $ 10,028.1

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 1,514.3 $ 1,245.3 Reinsurance premiums ceded (736.2 ) (585.6 ) Net premiums written 778.1 659.7 Change in net unearned premiums (290.1 ) (273.7 ) Net premiums earned 488.0 386.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) (9.0 ) 2.8 Net investment income 41.0 20.4 Other income - 3.5 Total revenues before net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership 520.0 412.7 Net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership - 1,639.1 Total revenues 520.0 2,051.8 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 182.3 159.6 Policy acquisition expenses (includes The Fidelis Partnership commissions of $76.7 (2023: $24.2)) 212.9 129.2 General and administrative expenses 23.6 16.6 Corporate and other expenses - 1.5 Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses (2.5 ) 1.5 Financing costs 8.6 8.6 Total expenses 424.9 317.0 Income before income taxes 95.1 1,734.8 Income tax expense (13.9 ) (2.2 ) Net income 81.2 1,732.6 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments $ (8.2 ) $ 24.9 Reclassification of net realized losses recognized in net income 7.4 - Income tax (expense)/benefit, all of which relates to unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments 0.6 (2.0 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) (0.2 ) 22.9 Comprehensive income $ 81.0 $ 1,755.5 Per share data Earnings per common share Earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 15.64 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.69 $ 15.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding 117,658,016 110,771,897 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 118,348,384 110,771,897

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Segment Data (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,034.0 $ 153.5 $ 326.8 $ - $ 1,514.3 Net premiums written 627.7 52.8 97.6 - 778.1 Net premiums earned 352.2 89.9 45.9 - 488.0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (174.5 ) (23.4 ) 15.6 - (182.3 ) Policy acquisition expenses (99.8 ) (30.3 ) (6.1 ) (76.7 ) (212.9 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (23.6 ) (23.6 ) Underwriting income 77.9 36.2 55.4 (100.3 ) 69.2 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (9.0 ) Net investment income 41.0 Net foreign exchange gains 2.5 Financing costs (8.6 ) Income before income taxes 95.1 Income tax expense (13.9 ) Net income $ 81.2 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (208.9 ) (31.7 ) (8.7 ) $ (249.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years 34.4 8.3 24.3 67.0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (174.5 ) $ (23.4 ) $ 15.6 $ (182.3 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 59.3 % 35.2 % 18.9 % 51.1 % Loss ratio - prior accident years (9.8 %) (9.2 %) (52.9 %) (13.7 %) Loss ratio - total 49.5 % 26.0 % (34.0 %) 37.4 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 28.3 % 33.7 % 13.3 % 27.9 % Underwriting ratio 77.8 % 59.7 % (20.7 %) 65.3 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 15.7 % General and administrative expense ratio 4.8 % Combined ratio 85.8 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 834.1 $ 150.8 $ 260.4 $ - $ 1,245.3 Net premiums written 493.0 81.7 85.0 - 659.7 Net premiums earned 266.2 91.2 28.6 - 386.0 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (140.7 ) (13.1 ) (5.8 ) - (159.6 ) Policy acquisition expenses (66.3 ) (33.3 ) (5.4 ) (24.2 ) (129.2 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (16.6 ) (16.6 ) Underwriting income 59.2 44.8 17.4 (40.8 ) 80.6 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 2.8 Net investment income 20.4 Other income 3.5 Net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership 1,639.1 Corporate and other expenses (1.5 ) Net foreign exchange losses (1.5 ) Financing costs (8.6 ) Income before income taxes 1,734.8 Income tax expense (2.2 ) Net income $ 1,732.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (110.2 ) (21.9 ) (29.6 ) $ (161.7 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years (30.5 ) 8.8 23.8 2.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (140.7 ) $ (13.1 ) $ (5.8 ) $ (159.6 ) Underwriting Ratios(1) Loss ratio - current year 41.4 % 24.0 % 103.5 % 41.8 % Loss ratio - prior accident years 11.5 % (9.6 %) (83.2 %) (0.5 %) Loss ratio - total 52.9 % 14.4 % 20.3 % 41.3 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 24.9 % 36.5 % 18.9 % 27.2 % Underwriting ratio 77.8 % 50.9 % 39.2 % 68.5 % The Fidelis Partnership commissions ratio 6.3 % General and administrative expense ratio 4.3 % Combined ratio 79.1 % ________________ (1) Underwriting ratios are calculated by dividing the related expense by net premiums earned.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Operating net income: is a non-GAAP financial measure of our performance which does not consider the impact of certain non-recurring and other items that may not properly reflect the ordinary activities of our business, its performance or its future outlook. This measure is calculated as net income excluding net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership, net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses), net foreign exchange gains/(losses), and corporate and other expenses which include warrant costs, reorganization expenses, any non-recurring income and expenses, and the income tax effect on these items.

Return on average common equity ("ROAE"): represents net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Operating return on average common equity ("Operating ROAE"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted average common shareholders' equity.

Operating net income per diluted share ("Operating EPS"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a valuable measure of profitability and enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze the Group's results in a manner similar to how management analyzes the Group's underlying business performance. Operating EPS is calculated by dividing operating net income by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Operating return on opening common equity ("Operating ROE"): is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted opening common shareholders' equity.

The table below sets out the calculation of the adjusted common shareholders' equity, operating net income, ROAE, Operating ROE, Operating ROAE and Operating EPS, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,483.5 $ 1,940.7 Opening common shareholders' equity 2,449.8 1,976.8 Adjustments related to the Separation Transactions - (178.4 ) Adjusted opening common shareholders' equity 2,449.8 1,798.4 Closing common shareholders' equity 2,517.1 1,904.5 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 2,483.5 1,851.5 Net income 81.2 1,732.6 Adjustment for net gain on distribution of The Fidelis Partnership - (1,639.1 ) Adjustment for net realized and unrealized investment (gains)/losses 9.0 (2.8 ) Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains)/losses (2.5 ) 1.5 Adjustment for corporate and other expenses - 1.5 Income tax effect of the above items (0.4 ) - Operating net income $ 87.3 $ 93.7 ROAE 3.3 % 89.3 % Operating ROE 3.6 % 5.2 % Operating ROAE 3.5 % 5.1 % Operating EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.85

