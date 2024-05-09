SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"We achieved very strong results to start 2024," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the first quarter, our long-term gross and net flows improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, reaching their best levels in more than a year. This momentum accelerated toward the end of the quarter, with our long-term net flows turning positive in March. Additionally, we posted the highest level of quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income in the past six quarters."
"Our Investment Franchises continued to deliver excellent investment performance for our clients. Through the end of March, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 61%, 85%, and 80%. In addition, 69% of our AUM in mutual funds and ETFs was rated four or five stars overall by Morningstar.
"The Board authorized a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.335 to $0.37, which will be paid in June.
"Subsequent to quarter end, we disclosed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Amundi to enter into a proposed multi-dimensional transaction that is both strategic and financially compelling at the same time. The strategic transaction would combine Amundi US into our Company and establish 15-year global and reciprocal distribution agreements. These agreements would represent a significant enhancement in the globalization of our Company and are projected to grow AUM and revenue. We are working toward a definitive agreement by the end of June.
"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."
Total Client Assets includes Total AUM and Other Assets. Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
The table below presents total AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, total AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Assets Under Management1
|Ending
|$
170,342
|$
161,322
|$
153,356
|Average
163,533
151,870
152,533
|AUM Long-term Flows2
|Long-term Gross
|$
6,952
|$
6,357
|$
5,848
|Long-term Net
(1,028
)
(1,334
)
(1,140
)
|AUM Money Market/Short-term Flows
|Money Market / Short-term Gross
|$
236
|$
188
|$
241
|Money Market / Short-term Net
(99
)
(47
)
(9
)
|AUM Total Flows
|Total Gross
|$
7,187
|$
6,545
|$
6,089
|Total Net
(1,127
)
(1,381
)
(1,149
)
|Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP)
|Revenue
|$
215.9
|$
205.8
|$
201.3
|AUM revenue realization (in bps)
53.0
53.6
53.4
|Operating expenses
131.0
119.5
126.8
|Income from operations
84.8
86.3
74.6
|Operating margin
39.3
%
41.9
%
37.0
%
|Net income
55.7
55.2
49.3
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
0.84
|$
0.82
|$
0.71
|Cash flow from operations
68.7
97.1
64.2
|Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
112.4
|$
107.6
|$
99.2
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
52.1
%
52.3
%
49.3
%
|Adjusted net income
72.6
67.4
65.6
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
9.7
9.7
9.5
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
82.3
77.0
75.2
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
|$
1.25
|$
1.15
|$
1.08
|__________________________
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets.
3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
AUM, Flows and Investment Performance
At March 31, 2024, Victory Capital had total client assets of $175.5 billion, assets under management of $170.3 billion, and other assets of $5.1 billion. Total AUM increased by $9.0 billion to $170.3 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $161.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to positive market action of $10.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $1.1 billion. Total gross flows for the first quarter were $7.2 billion, including long-term gross flows of $7.0 billion.
As of March 31, 2024, Victory Capital offered 121 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of March 31, 2024.
|Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark
|Trailing
|Trailing
|Trailing
|Trailing
|1-Year
|3-Years
|5-Years
|10-Years
54%
61%
85%
80%
First Quarter 2024 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2023
Revenue increased $10.1 million to $215.9 million, in the first quarter, compared with $205.8 million in the fourth quarter, due to an increase in average total client assets partially offset by one less day in the quarter and a decrease in revenue realization. GAAP operating margin contracted 260 basis points in the first quarter to 39.3%, down from 41.9% in the fourth quarter, due to an $8.2 million increase in non-cash amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as an increase in personnel compensation and benefits. First quarter GAAP net income increased 0.9% to $55.7 million, up from $55.2 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $0.84 per diluted share in the first quarter, versus $0.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 6.9% to $82.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter, up from $77.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.8 million to $112.4 million in the first quarter compared to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 20 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 to 52.1% compared with 52.3% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher seasonal payroll taxes and benefits.
First Quarter 2024 Compared with First Quarter 2023
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased 7.2% to $215.9 million, compared with $201.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was due to higher average AUM and one additional day. GAAP operating margin was 39.3% in the first quarter, a 230 basis point expansion from 37.0% in the same quarter of 2023. Operating expenses increased 3.4% to $131.0 million, compared with $126.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. GAAP net income increased 13.0% to $55.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter compared with $49.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit expanded 9.5% to $82.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared with $75.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.3% to $112.4 million, compared with $99.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 280 basis points to 52.1% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 49.3% in the same quarter last year.
Balance Sheet / Capital Management
The total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2024 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company reduced outstanding debt by $9.5 million.
The Company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2024.
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
The Company will host a conference call tomorrow morning, May 10, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call, please call (888) 330-3571 (domestic) or (646) 960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. Prior to the call, a supplemental slide presentation that will be used during the conference call will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $170.3 billion, and $175.5 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control such as continued geopolitical uncertainty including the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and there is no certainty that the negotiations will result in definitive agreements or that the currently contemplated terms will not change; risks that the conditions to closing will be satisfied and the transaction will close on the anticipated timeline, if at all; risks associated with expected benefits, or impact on our business, of the proposed transaction, including our ability to achieve any expected synergies; reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share data and percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Revenue
|Investment management fees
|$
169,785
|$
160,677
|$
156,836
|Fund administration and distribution fees
46,072
45,117
44,484
|Total revenue
215,857
205,794
201,320
|Expenses
|Personnel compensation and benefits
59,454
53,949
57,602
|Distribution and other asset-based expenses
36,263
36,438
37,654
|General and administrative
14,012
16,702
12,388
|Depreciation and amortization
7,601
7,984
11,680
|Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business
12,200
4,000
7,400
|Acquisition-related costs
1,026
83
2
|Restructuring and integration costs
492
320
29
|Total operating expenses
131,048
119,476
126,755
|Income from operations
84,809
86,318
74,565
|Operating margin
39.3
%
41.9
%
37.0
%
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other income (expense)
3,565
3,765
1,544
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(16,486
)
(16,561
)
(14,239
)
|Total other expense, net
(12,921
)
(12,796
)
(12,695
)
|Income before income taxes
71,888
73,522
61,870
|Income tax expense
(16,197
)
(18,316
)
(12,597
)
|Net income
|$
55,691
|$
55,206
|$
49,273
|Earnings per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
0.86
|$
0.85
|$
0.73
|Diluted
0.84
0.82
0.71
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
64,389
65,309
67,288
|Diluted
65,972
66,935
69,727
|Dividends declared per share
|$
0.335
|$
0.32
|$
0.32
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1
(unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
55,691
|$
55,206
|$
49,273
|Income tax expense
(16,197
)
(18,316
)
(12,597
)
|Income before income taxes
|$
71,888
|$
73,522
|$
61,870
|Interest expense
15,711
15,532
13,482
|Depreciation
2,269
2,273
1,971
|Other business taxes
369
305
384
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
5,332
5,711
9,709
|Stock-based compensation
1,327
1,503
2,004
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
14,705
5,586
8,984
|Debt issuance costs
755
3,128
748
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
112,356
|$
107,560
|$
99,152
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
52.1
%
52.3
%
49.3
%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
55,691
|$
55,206
|$
49,273
|Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company
|Other business taxes
369
305
384
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
5,332
5,711
9,709
|Stock-based compensation
1,327
1,503
2,004
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
14,705
5,586
8,984
|Debt issuance costs
755
3,128
748
|Tax effect of above adjustments
(5,621
)
(4,061
)
(5,457
)
|Adjusted net income
|$
72,558
|$
67,378
|$
65,645
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
1.10
|$
1.01
|$
0.94
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
|$
9,748
|$
9,655
|$
9,524
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share
|$
0.15
|$
0.14
|$
0.14
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
|$
82,306
|$
77,033
|$
75,169
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
|$
1.25
|$
1.15
|$
1.08
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for shares)
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
79,937
|$
123,547
|Receivables
97,211
87,570
|Prepaid expenses
7,269
5,785
|Investments, at fair value
33,524
31,808
|Property and equipment, net
17,552
19,578
|Goodwill
981,805
981,805
|Other intangible assets, net
1,276,500
1,281,832
|Other assets
12,400
10,691
|Total assets
|$
2,506,198
|$
2,542,616
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
62,022
|$
56,477
|Accrued compensation and benefits
48,521
55,456
|Consideration payable for acquisition of business
149,400
217,200
|Deferred tax liability, net
133,258
128,714
|Other liabilities
45,658
42,499
|Long-term debt, net1
990,206
989,269
|Total liabilities
1,429,065
1,489,615
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2024 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 83,166,423 shares issued and 64,671,237 shares outstanding; 2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,404,305 shares issued and 64,254,714 shares outstanding
832
824
|Additional paid-in capital
735,517
728,283
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2024 - 18,495,186 shares; 2023 - 18,149,591 shares
(457,539
)
(444,286
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
28,164
31,328
|Retained earnings
770,159
736,852
|Total stockholders' equity
1,077,133
1,053,001
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
2,506,198
|$
2,542,616
1 Balances at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $11.5 million and $12.4 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Total Client Assets
(unaudited; in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Beginning AUM
|$
161,322
|$
148,879
|$
147,762
|Beginning other assets1
5,289
4,627
5,190
|Beginning total client assets
166,611
153,506
152,952
|AUM net cash flows
(1,127
)
(1,381
)
(1,149
)
|Other assets net cash flows
(524
)
200
(95
)
|Total client assets net cash flows
(1,651
)
(1,181
)
(1,244
)
|AUM market appreciation (depreciation)
10,178
13,853
6,744
|Other assets market appreciation (depreciation)
352
462
170
|Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation)
10,529
14,315
6,914
|AUM realizations and distributions
-
(27
)
-
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
(31
)
(2
)
-
|Ending AUM
170,342
161,322
153,356
|Ending other assets
5,117
5,289
5,265
|Ending total client assets
175,459
166,611
158,621
|Average total client assets2
168,865
156,734
157,817
1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.
2 For the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.4 basis points, 52.1 basis points and 51.7 basis points, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Total Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
161,322
|$
148,879
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
7,187
6,545
6,089
|Gross client cash outflows
(8,314
)
(7,926
)
(7,238
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,127
)
(1,381
)
(1,149
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
10,178
13,853
6,744
|Realizations and distributions
-
(27
)
-
|Acquired & divested assets / Net Transfers
(31
)
(2
)
-
|Ending assets under management
170,342
161,322
153,356
|Average assets under management
163,533
151,870
152,533
1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Assets (Institutional)1
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|Beginning other assets (institutional)
|$
5,289
|$
4,627
|$
5,190
|Gross client cash inflows
-
200
-
|Gross client cash outflows
(524
)
(1
)
(95
)
|Net client cash flows
(524
)
200
(95
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
352
462
170
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
-
-
-
|Ending other assets (institutional)
5,117
5,289
5,265
|Average other assets (institutional)2
5,332
4,864
5,284
1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.
2 For the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.5 basis points, 3.6 basis points and 3.5 basis points, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Total Assets Under Management by Asset Class
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
|By Asset Class
|Global /
|U.S. Mid
|U.S. Small
|Fixed
|U.S. Large
|Non-U.S.
|Alternative
|Total
|Money Market /
|Total
|Cap Equity
|Cap Equity
|Income
|Cap Equity
|Equity
|Solutions
|Investments
|Long-term
|Short-term
|AUM1
|March 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
30,604
|$
15,959
|$
24,355
|$
12,635
|$
16,772
|$
54,296
|$
3,431
|$
158,051
|$
3,271
|$
161,322
|Gross client cash inflows
1,371
507
1,298
68
1,090
2,165
452
6,952
236
7,187
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,845
)
(925
)
(1,367
)
(332
)
(751
)
(2,410
)
(349
)
(7,980
)
(335
)
(8,314
)
|Net client cash flows
(474
)
(418
)
(69
)
(264
)
339
(245
)
103
(1,028
)
(99
)
(1,127
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
2,795
801
176
1,555
1,133
3,749
(75
)
10,135
42
10,178
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(7
)
(45
)
18
(31
)
(44
)
33
5
(69
)
38
(31
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
32,918
|$
16,297
|$
24,481
|$
13,895
|$
18,200
|$
57,833
|$
3,465
|$
167,089
|$
3,253
|$
170,342
|December 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
28,235
|$
14,650
|$
23,790
|$
11,596
|$
14,807
|$
49,371
|$
3,222
|$
145,671
|$
3,208
|$
148,879
|Gross client cash inflows
1,008
555
1,072
62
1,251
1,910
498
6,357
188
6,545
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,548
)
(938
)
(1,890
)
(329
)
(657
)
(1,977
)
(352
)
(7,691
)
(234
)
(7,926
)
|Net client cash flows
(541
)
(383
)
(818
)
(267
)
595
(67
)
146
(1,334
)
(47
)
(1,381
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
2,917
1,698
1,392
1,320
1,387
5,012
91
13,816
38
13,853
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27
)
(27
)
-
(27
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(8
)
(6
)
(8
)
(14
)
(16
)
(20
)
(1
)
(74
)
72
(2
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
30,604
|$
15,959
|$
24,355
|$
12,635
|$
16,772
|$
54,296
|$
3,431
|$
158,051
|$
3,271
|$
161,322
|March 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
27,892
|$
15,103
|$
26,353
|$
10,973
|$
14,160
|$
46,317
|$
3,663
|$
144,460
|$
3,302
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
1,600
986
1,187
84
378
1,217
397
5,848
241
6,089
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,092
)
(873
)
(1,571
)
(384
)
(544
)
(1,683
)
(840
)
(6,988
)
(250
)
(7,238
)
|Net client cash flows
508
113
(385
)
(300
)
(166
)
(466
)
(444
)
(1,140
)
(9
)
(1,149
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
637
423
615
822
920
3,196
96
6,709
34
6,744
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(1
)
9
(48
)
(69
)
(46
)
104
2
(50
)
50
-
|Ending assets under management
|$
29,035
|$
15,648
|$
26,535
|$
11,425
|$
14,868
|$
49,151
|$
3,317
|$
149,979
|$
3,377
|$
153,356
1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Vehicle
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
|By Vehicle
|Separate
|Accounts
|Mutual
|and Other
|Funds1
|ETFs2
|Vehicles3
|Total AUM4
|March 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
108,802
|$
4,970
|$
47,551
|$
161,322
|Gross client cash inflows
4,303
451
2,434
7,187
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,956
)
(449
)
(1,909
)
(8,314
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,653
)
2
525
(1,127
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
6,796
215
3,167
10,178
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(48
)
43
(26
)
(31
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
113,897
|$
5,229
|$
51,217
|$
170,342
|December 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
101,138
|$
4,710
|$
43,031
|$
148,879
|Gross client cash inflows
4,126
343
2,076
6,545
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,887
)
(356
)
(1,682
)
(7,926
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,761
)
(13
)
394
(1,381
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
9,466
273
4,115
13,853
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(27
)
(27
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(41
)
-
39
(2
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
108,802
|$
4,970
|$
47,551
|$
161,322
|March 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
99,447
|$
5,627
|$
42,688
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
4,546
218
1,325
6,089
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,406
)
(233
)
(1,599
)
(7,238
)
|Net client cash flows
(860
)
(16
)
(274
)
(1,149
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
4,650
(47
)
2,141
6,744
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
9
(9
)
-
-
|Ending assets under management
|$
103,246
|$
5,555
|$
44,554
|$
153,356
1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
4Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:
- Adding back income tax expense;
- Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;
- Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.
Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets
Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.
