SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We achieved very strong results to start 2024," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the first quarter, our long-term gross and net flows improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, reaching their best levels in more than a year. This momentum accelerated toward the end of the quarter, with our long-term net flows turning positive in March. Additionally, we posted the highest level of quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income in the past six quarters."

"Our Investment Franchises continued to deliver excellent investment performance for our clients. Through the end of March, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 61%, 85%, and 80%. In addition, 69% of our AUM in mutual funds and ETFs was rated four or five stars overall by Morningstar.

"The Board authorized a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.335 to $0.37, which will be paid in June.

"Subsequent to quarter end, we disclosed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Amundi to enter into a proposed multi-dimensional transaction that is both strategic and financially compelling at the same time. The strategic transaction would combine Amundi US into our Company and establish 15-year global and reciprocal distribution agreements. These agreements would represent a significant enhancement in the globalization of our Company and are projected to grow AUM and revenue. We are working toward a definitive agreement by the end of June.

"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."

Total Client Assets includes Total AUM and Other Assets. Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents total AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, total AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 170,342 $ 161,322 $ 153,356 Average 163,533 151,870 152,533 AUM Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 6,952 $ 6,357 $ 5,848 Long-term Net (1,028 ) (1,334 ) (1,140 ) AUM Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market / Short-term Gross $ 236 $ 188 $ 241 Money Market / Short-term Net (99 ) (47 ) (9 ) AUM Total Flows Total Gross $ 7,187 $ 6,545 $ 6,089 Total Net (1,127 ) (1,381 ) (1,149 ) Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 215.9 $ 205.8 $ 201.3 AUM revenue realization (in bps) 53.0 53.6 53.4 Operating expenses 131.0 119.5 126.8 Income from operations 84.8 86.3 74.6 Operating margin 39.3 % 41.9 % 37.0 % Net income 55.7 55.2 49.3 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.84 $ 0.82 $ 0.71 Cash flow from operations 68.7 97.1 64.2 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.4 $ 107.6 $ 99.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.1 % 52.3 % 49.3 % Adjusted net income 72.6 67.4 65.6 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 9.7 9.7 9.5 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 82.3 77.0 75.2 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.25 $ 1.15 $ 1.08 __________________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets. 2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets. 3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

At March 31, 2024, Victory Capital had total client assets of $175.5 billion, assets under management of $170.3 billion, and other assets of $5.1 billion. Total AUM increased by $9.0 billion to $170.3 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $161.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was due to positive market action of $10.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $1.1 billion. Total gross flows for the first quarter were $7.2 billion, including long-term gross flows of $7.0 billion.

As of March 31, 2024, Victory Capital offered 121 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of March 31, 2024.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 54% 61% 85% 80%

First Quarter 2024 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue increased $10.1 million to $215.9 million, in the first quarter, compared with $205.8 million in the fourth quarter, due to an increase in average total client assets partially offset by one less day in the quarter and a decrease in revenue realization. GAAP operating margin contracted 260 basis points in the first quarter to 39.3%, down from 41.9% in the fourth quarter, due to an $8.2 million increase in non-cash amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as an increase in personnel compensation and benefits. First quarter GAAP net income increased 0.9% to $55.7 million, up from $55.2 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $0.84 per diluted share in the first quarter, versus $0.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 6.9% to $82.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter, up from $77.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.8 million to $112.4 million in the first quarter compared to $107.6 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 20 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 to 52.1% compared with 52.3% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher seasonal payroll taxes and benefits.

First Quarter 2024 Compared with First Quarter 2023

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased 7.2% to $215.9 million, compared with $201.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was due to higher average AUM and one additional day. GAAP operating margin was 39.3% in the first quarter, a 230 basis point expansion from 37.0% in the same quarter of 2023. Operating expenses increased 3.4% to $131.0 million, compared with $126.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in amounts recorded to the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. GAAP net income increased 13.0% to $55.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter compared with $49.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit expanded 9.5% to $82.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared with $75.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.3% to $112.4 million, compared with $99.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 280 basis points to 52.1% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 49.3% in the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

The total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2024 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company reduced outstanding debt by $9.5 million.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2024.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $170.3 billion, and $175.5 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control such as continued geopolitical uncertainty including the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding and there is no certainty that the negotiations will result in definitive agreements or that the currently contemplated terms will not change; risks that the conditions to closing will be satisfied and the transaction will close on the anticipated timeline, if at all; risks associated with expected benefits, or impact on our business, of the proposed transaction, including our ability to achieve any expected synergies; reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Revenue Investment management fees $ 169,785 $ 160,677 $ 156,836 Fund administration and distribution fees 46,072 45,117 44,484 Total revenue 215,857 205,794 201,320 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 59,454 53,949 57,602 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,263 36,438 37,654 General and administrative 14,012 16,702 12,388 Depreciation and amortization 7,601 7,984 11,680 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 12,200 4,000 7,400 Acquisition-related costs 1,026 83 2 Restructuring and integration costs 492 320 29 Total operating expenses 131,048 119,476 126,755 Income from operations 84,809 86,318 74,565 Operating margin 39.3 % 41.9 % 37.0 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 3,565 3,765 1,544 Interest expense and other financing costs (16,486 ) (16,561 ) (14,239 ) Total other expense, net (12,921 ) (12,796 ) (12,695 ) Income before income taxes 71,888 73,522 61,870 Income tax expense (16,197 ) (18,316 ) (12,597 ) Net income $ 55,691 $ 55,206 $ 49,273 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 Diluted 0.84 0.82 0.71 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 64,389 65,309 67,288 Diluted 65,972 66,935 69,727 Dividends declared per share $ 0.335 $ 0.32 $ 0.32

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 55,691 $ 55,206 $ 49,273 Income tax expense (16,197 ) (18,316 ) (12,597 ) Income before income taxes $ 71,888 $ 73,522 $ 61,870 Interest expense 15,711 15,532 13,482 Depreciation 2,269 2,273 1,971 Other business taxes 369 305 384 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,332 5,711 9,709 Stock-based compensation 1,327 1,503 2,004 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 14,705 5,586 8,984 Debt issuance costs 755 3,128 748 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,356 $ 107,560 $ 99,152 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.1 % 52.3 % 49.3 % Net income (GAAP) $ 55,691 $ 55,206 $ 49,273 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 369 305 384 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5,332 5,711 9,709 Stock-based compensation 1,327 1,503 2,004 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 14,705 5,586 8,984 Debt issuance costs 755 3,128 748 Tax effect of above adjustments (5,621 ) (4,061 ) (5,457 ) Adjusted net income $ 72,558 $ 67,378 $ 65,645 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 1.01 $ 0.94 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 9,748 $ 9,655 $ 9,524 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 82,306 $ 77,033 $ 75,169 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.25 $ 1.15 $ 1.08 1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,937 $ 123,547 Receivables 97,211 87,570 Prepaid expenses 7,269 5,785 Investments, at fair value 33,524 31,808 Property and equipment, net 17,552 19,578 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,276,500 1,281,832 Other assets 12,400 10,691 Total assets $ 2,506,198 $ 2,542,616 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 62,022 $ 56,477 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,521 55,456 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 149,400 217,200 Deferred tax liability, net 133,258 128,714 Other liabilities 45,658 42,499 Long-term debt, net1 990,206 989,269 Total liabilities 1,429,065 1,489,615 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2024 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 83,166,423 shares issued and 64,671,237 shares outstanding; 2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,404,305 shares issued and 64,254,714 shares outstanding 832 824 Additional paid-in capital 735,517 728,283 Treasury stock, at cost: 2024 - 18,495,186 shares; 2023 - 18,149,591 shares (457,539 ) (444,286 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,164 31,328 Retained earnings 770,159 736,852 Total stockholders' equity 1,077,133 1,053,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,506,198 $ 2,542,616 1 Balances at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $11.5 million and $12.4 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Beginning AUM $ 161,322 $ 148,879 $ 147,762 Beginning other assets1 5,289 4,627 5,190 Beginning total client assets 166,611 153,506 152,952 AUM net cash flows (1,127 ) (1,381 ) (1,149 ) Other assets net cash flows (524 ) 200 (95 ) Total client assets net cash flows (1,651 ) (1,181 ) (1,244 ) AUM market appreciation (depreciation) 10,178 13,853 6,744 Other assets market appreciation (depreciation) 352 462 170 Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation) 10,529 14,315 6,914 AUM realizations and distributions - (27 ) - Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (31 ) (2 ) - Ending AUM 170,342 161,322 153,356 Ending other assets 5,117 5,289 5,265 Ending total client assets 175,459 166,611 158,621 Average total client assets2 168,865 156,734 157,817 1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1. 2 For the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.4 basis points, 52.1 basis points and 51.7 basis points, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 161,322 $ 148,879 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 7,187 6,545 6,089 Gross client cash outflows (8,314 ) (7,926 ) (7,238 ) Net client cash flows (1,127 ) (1,381 ) (1,149 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 10,178 13,853 6,744 Realizations and distributions - (27 ) - Acquired & divested assets / Net Transfers (31 ) (2 ) - Ending assets under management 170,342 161,322 153,356 Average assets under management 163,533 151,870 152,533 1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Assets (Institutional)1 (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Beginning other assets (institutional) $ 5,289 $ 4,627 $ 5,190 Gross client cash inflows - 200 - Gross client cash outflows (524 ) (1 ) (95 ) Net client cash flows (524 ) 200 (95 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 352 462 170 Realizations and distributions - - - Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers - - - Ending other assets (institutional) 5,117 5,289 5,265 Average other assets (institutional)2 5,332 4,864 5,284 1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1. 2 For the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.5 basis points, 3.6 basis points and 3.5 basis points, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Total Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term AUM1 March 31, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 54,296 $ 3,431 $ 158,051 $ 3,271 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 1,371 507 1,298 68 1,090 2,165 452 6,952 236 7,187 Gross client cash outflows (1,845 ) (925 ) (1,367 ) (332 ) (751 ) (2,410 ) (349 ) (7,980 ) (335 ) (8,314 ) Net client cash flows (474 ) (418 ) (69 ) (264 ) 339 (245 ) 103 (1,028 ) (99 ) (1,127 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,795 801 176 1,555 1,133 3,749 (75 ) 10,135 42 10,178 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers (7 ) (45 ) 18 (31 ) (44 ) 33 5 (69 ) 38 (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 32,918 $ 16,297 $ 24,481 $ 13,895 $ 18,200 $ 57,833 $ 3,465 $ 167,089 $ 3,253 $ 170,342 December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 28,235 $ 14,650 $ 23,790 $ 11,596 $ 14,807 $ 49,371 $ 3,222 $ 145,671 $ 3,208 $ 148,879 Gross client cash inflows 1,008 555 1,072 62 1,251 1,910 498 6,357 188 6,545 Gross client cash outflows (1,548 ) (938 ) (1,890 ) (329 ) (657 ) (1,977 ) (352 ) (7,691 ) (234 ) (7,926 ) Net client cash flows (541 ) (383 ) (818 ) (267 ) 595 (67 ) 146 (1,334 ) (47 ) (1,381 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,917 1,698 1,392 1,320 1,387 5,012 91 13,816 38 13,853 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (27 ) (27 ) - (27 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (8 ) (6 ) (8 ) (14 ) (16 ) (20 ) (1 ) (74 ) 72 (2 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,604 $ 15,959 $ 24,355 $ 12,635 $ 16,772 $ 54,296 $ 3,431 $ 158,051 $ 3,271 $ 161,322 March 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 46,317 $ 3,663 $ 144,460 $ 3,302 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 1,600 986 1,187 84 378 1,217 397 5,848 241 6,089 Gross client cash outflows (1,092 ) (873 ) (1,571 ) (384 ) (544 ) (1,683 ) (840 ) (6,988 ) (250 ) (7,238 ) Net client cash flows 508 113 (385 ) (300 ) (166 ) (466 ) (444 ) (1,140 ) (9 ) (1,149 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 637 423 615 822 920 3,196 96 6,709 34 6,744 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers (1 ) 9 (48 ) (69 ) (46 ) 104 2 (50 ) 50 - Ending assets under management $ 29,035 $ 15,648 $ 26,535 $ 11,425 $ 14,868 $ 49,151 $ 3,317 $ 149,979 $ 3,377 $ 153,356 1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total AUM4 March 31, 2024 Beginning assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 47,551 $ 161,322 Gross client cash inflows 4,303 451 2,434 7,187 Gross client cash outflows (5,956 ) (449 ) (1,909 ) (8,314 ) Net client cash flows (1,653 ) 2 525 (1,127 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,796 215 3,167 10,178 Realizations and distributions - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers (48 ) 43 (26 ) (31 ) Ending assets under management $ 113,897 $ 5,229 $ 51,217 $ 170,342 December 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 101,138 $ 4,710 $ 43,031 $ 148,879 Gross client cash inflows 4,126 343 2,076 6,545 Gross client cash outflows (5,887 ) (356 ) (1,682 ) (7,926 ) Net client cash flows (1,761 ) (13 ) 394 (1,381 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 9,466 273 4,115 13,853 Realizations and distributions - - (27 ) (27 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (41 ) - 39 (2 ) Ending assets under management $ 108,802 $ 4,970 $ 47,551 $ 161,322 March 31, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 42,688 $ 147,762 Gross client cash inflows 4,546 218 1,325 6,089 Gross client cash outflows (5,406 ) (233 ) (1,599 ) (7,238 ) Net client cash flows (860 ) (16 ) (274 ) (1,149 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 4,650 (47 ) 2,141 6,744 Realizations and distributions - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers 9 (9 ) - - Ending assets under management $ 103,246 $ 5,555 $ 44,554 $ 153,356 1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

