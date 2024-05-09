TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (D.UN-TSX) ("Dream Office REIT", the "Trust" or "we") today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Trust's annual meeting of unitholders will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATE (unaudited) As at March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Total properties(1) Number of active properties 26 26 26 Number of properties under development 2 2 2 Gross leasable area (in millions of square feet) 5.1 5.1 5.1 Investment properties value $ 2,336,685 $ 2,342,374 $ 2,386,395 Total portfolio(2) Occupancy rate - including committed (period-end) 83.5% 84.4% 84.0% Occupancy rate - in-place (period-end) 79.3% 82.0% 80.2% Average in-place and committed net rent per square foot (period-end) $ 26.78 $ 26.35 $ 25.13 Weighted average lease term (years) 5.2 5.2 5.2 Occupancy rate - including committed - Toronto (period-end) 88.5% 89.0% 87.9% Occupancy rate - in-place - Toronto (period-end) 83.7% 85.4% 82.1% See footnotes at end.

Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Operating results Funds from operations ("FFO")(3) $ 14,106 $ 18,857 Comparative properties net operating income ("NOI")(4) 27,726 27,325 Net rental income 25,453 26,172 Net income 11,866 1,378 Per unit amounts Diluted FFO per unit(5)(6) $ 0.73 $ 0.72 Distribution rate per Unit(6) 0.33 0.50 See footnotes at end.

"After four years of challenging operating conditions since the beginning of COVID, Dream Office is delivering steady operational and financial performance this quarter. We are making progress leasing our portfolio, addressing upcoming debt maturities and increasing liquidity and we continue to make progress pursuing certain dispositions," said Michael Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office REIT. "Altogether, we expect 2024 to be an important year for us as we see improvements in our buildings and operations and increase the margin of safety in our business."

Office utilization rates in Toronto downtown have continued to improve gradually each quarter. Despite continuing challenges in the office real estate sector, we continue to believe our portfolio is well located, difficult to replace and uniquely positioned to outperform over the long term. We remain committed to investing in our buildings and leasing to distinguish our portfolio to attract high-quality tenants and reduce risk in our business.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, our in-place occupancy declined from 82.0% to 79.3% and our in-place and committed occupancy rate declined from 84.4% to 83.5%. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of 2.7% of total portfolio in-place occupancy was attributable to 54,000 square feet of negative absorption in downtown Toronto and 83,000 square feet of negative absorption in Other markets. In the Other markets region, 55,000 square feet of Greater Toronto Area industrial logistics space at 1020 Birchmount Avenue in Scarborough, Ontario vacated in January 2024, representing a decrease in that region's in-place occupancy of 3.0%. The Trust subsequently re-leased the space in April 2024, with a lease commencement in Q3 2024 at 87% higher rents than expiring.

Vacancy committed for future occupancy increased by 92,000 square feet over the quarter to 213,000 square feet. In Toronto downtown, 134,000 square feet, or 4.2% of the region's total gross leasable area, is scheduled to commence over the course of 2024 at net rents 6.9% above prior net rents on the same space with a weighted average lease term of 7.6 years. In the Other markets region, 25,000 square feet, or 1.3% of the region's total gross leasable area, is scheduled to commence over the remainder of 2024 at net rents 32.2% above prior net rents on the same space with a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years. The remaining 54,000 square feet of commitments on vacant space are scheduled to commence in 2025.

Year-over-year, our downtown Toronto in-place occupancy rate improved from 82.1% to 83.7% and in-place and committed occupancy improved from 87.9% to 88.5%. Year-over-year, in-place occupancy in the Other markets region declined from 77.0% to 71.8% and in-place and committed occupancy declined from 77.5% to 75.0%.

During Q1 2024, the Trust executed leases totalling approximately 135,000 square feet across our portfolio. In Toronto downtown, the Trust executed 66,000 square feet of leases at a weighted average initial net rent of $33.71 per square foot, or 8.0% higher than the weighted average prior net rent per square foot on the same space, with a weighted average lease term of 5.5 years. In the Other markets region, comprising our properties located in Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Mississauga, Scarborough and the United States, we executed leases totalling 69,000 square feet at a weighted average net rent of $17.31 per square foot, a decrease of 8.6% from the weighted average prior net rent on the same space as rental rates on new leases rolled down to market rates, with a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years.

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Trust executed a further 80,000 square feet of leases in Toronto downtown at a weighted average initial net rent of $38.50 per square foot, an increase of 2.8% compared to the weighted average prior net rent per square foot on the same space, with a weighted average lease term of 4.7 years.

REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS UPDATE

During 2022, we took 366 Bay Street and 67 Richmond Street West in Toronto offline to fully revitalize the assets. The development projects at these properties comprise full modernizations of the properties, including technical systems, interior lighting and elevators, along with enhanced common areas and larger floorplates. At 366 Bay Street, we have spent $11.8 million over the course of the project, $8.3 million of which has been funded by our Canada Infrastructure Bank credit facility (the "CIB Facility"). At 67 Richmond Street West, we have spent $6.4 million on the project, $5.1 million of which has been funded by the CIB Facility. The project at 67 Richmond Street West is expected to be completed in Q4 2024. The Trust is currently in active discussions with prospective tenants for the building.

In 2023, we secured a commitment at 366 Bay Street for a lease for the entire building with a global financial institution that was attracted by the location of the asset, as well as the successful completion of our redevelopment and decarbonization program at the building. The lease is for a term of 15 years for approximately 40,000 square feet with initial net rents of $38.00 per square foot, escalating to $50.00 per square foot over the term of the lease. The full building fixturing and fitout is underway with redevelopment project completion and lease commencement scheduled for Q4 2024. As part of the lease agreement, the Trust secured a non-revolving term loan facility of $8.2 million with the tenant to finance the tenant's construction allowance under the terms of the lease. The accumulated drawings will bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 6.75% for a period of five years. Subsequent to the initial availability period during the tenant fitout period, the loan will convert to an amortizing term facility.

FINANCING AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS As at (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Financing Weighted average face rate of interest on debt (period-end)(7) 4.54% 4.53% Interest coverage ratio (times)(8) 1.9 2.0 Net total debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDAFV ratio (years)(9) 11.6 11.5 Level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(10) 50.4% 50.0% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 3.1 3.3 Undrawn credit facilities, available liquidity and unencumbered assets Undrawn credit facilities (in millions) $ 166.5 $ 174.0 Available liquidity (in millions)(11) 180.9 187.2 Unencumbered assets (in millions)(12) 12.6 17.1 Capital (period-end) Total number of REIT A and LP B units (in millions)(6)(13) 18.9 18.9 Net asset value ("NAV") per unit(6)(14) $ 65.92 $ 66.31 See footnotes at end.

As at March 31, 2024, the Trust had $2.7 billion of total assets, $2.3 billion of investment properties, $1.3 billion of total debt and $1.2 billion of equity.

During the quarter, the Trust secured a one-year extension for a $30 million interest-only mortgage maturing April 1, 2025, secured by a property in Toronto, Ontario, bearing variable interest at the one-month Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA") plus 2.60%. The Trust has also obtained credit approval for the refinancing of a $26.1 million mortgage secured by a property in Calgary which is due to mature in 2024, and the Trust is in advanced renewal discussions with its lenders on the remaining $17.2 million of mortgage maturities coming due in 2024. We are also in various stages of discussion for $336.1 million of mortgage maturities coming due in 2025, including advanced discussions with various lenders for the refinancing of the $225 million mortgage maturity for Adelaide Place.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Trust amended and extended its $10 million revolving credit facility to a new maturity date of March 31, 2027. The amended facility bears interest at CORRA plus 2.65% or at the bank's prime rate plus 0.825%.

As at March 31, 2024, the Trust had approximately $180.9 million of available liquidity,(11) comprising $14.4 million of cash, undrawn revolving credit facilities totalling $69.5 million, undrawn amounts on our non-revolving term loan facility pertaining to the aforementioned 366 Bay Street lease totalling $8.2 million and undrawn amounts on our CIB Facility of $88.7 million, which provides low-cost fixed-rate financing solely for the purpose of commercial property retrofits to achieve certain energy efficiency savings and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emission reductions. The Trust also had $13 million of unencumbered assets(12) and a level of debt (net total debt-to-net total assets)(10) of 50.4%.

During Q1 2024, the Trust drew $3.6 million against the CIB Facility. In total, we have drawn $24.1 million against the CIB Facility since 2022. These draws represent 80% of the costs to date for capital retrofits at 13 properties in Toronto downtown for projects to reduce the operational carbon emissions in these buildings by an estimated 3,241 tonnes of carbon dioxide ("CO 2 "), or 57.5%, per year on project completion.

SUMMARY OF KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Net income for the quarter: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Trust generated net income of $11.9 million. Included in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are net rental income totalling $25.5 million and fair value adjustments to financial instruments totalling $19.7 million primarily due to remeasurements on rate swap contracts due to rising market yield curves and the remeasurement of the carrying value of subsidiary redeemable units as a result of a decrease in the Trust's unit price over the quarter, partially offset by negative fair value adjustments to investment properties totalling $17.3 million across the portfolio.





In Toronto downtown, in-place occupancy decreased by 1.7% relative to Q4 2023 as 58,000 square feet of expiries and 30,000 square feet of terminations were partially offset by 33,000 square feet of renewals and 1,000 square feet of new lease commencements.



Total portfolio in-place occupancy on a year-over-year basis decreased from 80.2% at Q1 2023 to 79.3% this quarter, primarily driven by negative absorption of 5.2% in Other markets, partially offset by positive absorption of 1.6% in Toronto downtown.



As noted previously, vacancy committed for future occupancy has increased by 92,000 square feet to 213,000 square feet over the quarter. 159,000 square feet is scheduled to commence over the remainder of 2024, with the remaining 54,000 square feet scheduled to commence over 2025.



Lease commencements for the quarter: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, excluding temporary leasing, 34,000 square feet of leases commenced in Toronto downtown at net rents of $32.40 per square foot, or 7.1% higher than the previous rent in the same space with a weighted average lease term of 2.6 years. In the Other markets region, 11,000 square feet of leases commenced at $13.21 per square foot, or 36.6% lower than previous rents in the same space as rental rates on new leases rolled down to market rates with a weighted average lease term of 3.8 years.



The renewal and relocation rate to expiring rate spread for the quarter was 3.9% above expiring rates on 40,000 square feet of renewals.



UNIT CONSOLIDATION

Effective February 22, 2024, the Trust completed a unit consolidation of all the issued and outstanding REIT A Units, REIT B Units and Special Trust Units (collectively, the "Units") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Unit for every two (2) pre-consolidation Units (the "Unit Consolidation"). Upon completion of the Unit Consolidation, the number of REIT A Units as of February 22, 2024 was consolidated from 32,626,435 to 16,313,022. There were no REIT B Units outstanding.

The general partner of Dream Office LP also took steps to effect a consolidation of the LP Class A Units and LP Class B Units of Dream Office LP on a proportionate basis effective as of the effective date. As a result, the subsidiary redeemable units were also consolidated on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation subsidiary redeemable unit for every two (2) pre-consolidation subsidiary redeemable units on the effective date. Upon completion of the Unit Consolidation, the number of subsidiary redeemable units as of February 22, 2024 was consolidated from 5,233,823 to 2,616,911.

All unit, per unit and unit-related amounts disclosed herein reflect the post-Unit Consolidation units for all periods presented, unless otherwise noted.

ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

Dream Office REIT welcomes its investors to its annual meeting of unitholders at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1S3 on Wednesday June 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (ET). The audio webcast and digital replay can be accessed here.

OTHER INFORMATION

Information appearing in this press release is a selected summary of results. The condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the Trust are available at www.dreamofficereit.ca and on www.sedarplus.com.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

