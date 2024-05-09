Nelnet, Inc.: Nelnet Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $73.2 million, or $1.97 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $26.5 million, or $0.71 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments[1], was $67.2 million, or $1.81 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $54.9 million, or $1.47 per share, for the same period in 2023.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of the first quarter," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "Our core businesses performed well in an uncertain environment. We continue to look for market opportunities to capitalize on our strong liquidity position, including investing in our current businesses, loan acquisitions, strategic acquisitions and investments, and capital management initiatives. Year to date, we have repurchased almost 818,000 shares of our common stock at a price we believe is extremely attractive."

Nelnet has four reportable operating segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, both part of the company's Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) division, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology Services and Payments segments. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable and not part of the NFS division are combined and included in Corporate Activities.

Asset Generation and Management

The AGM operating segment reported loan and investment net interest income of $40.6 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared with $45.5 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in 2024 was due to the expected runoff of the loan portfolio and a decrease in loan spread[2]. The average balance of loans outstanding decreased from $14.0 billion for the first quarter of 2023 to $11.6 billion for the same period in 2024.

AGM recognized a provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2024 of $6.6 million ($5.0 million after tax), compared with $31.9 million ($24.2 million after tax) in the first quarter of 2023. Provision for loan losses is primarily impacted by loans acquired during the period. AGM acquired $80.7 million in loans in the first quarter of 2024, compared with $253.7 million for the same period in 2023.

AGM recognized income of $5.7 million ($4.3 million after tax) related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting during the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $37.4 million ($28.4 million after tax) for the same period in 2023.

AGM recognized net income after tax of $25.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with a loss of $0.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Nelnet Bank

As of March 31, 2024, Nelnet Bank had a $483.7 million loan portfolio and total deposits, including intercompany deposits, of $960.6 million. Nelnet Bank recognized net income after tax for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $0.9 million, compared with a net loss of $0.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $127.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $139.2 million for the same period in 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the company was servicing $532.2 billion in government-owned, FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans for 15.9 million borrowers, compared with $578.6 billion in servicing volume for 17.3 million borrowers as of March 31, 2023.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $12.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $19.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Education Technology Services and Payments

For the first quarter of 2024, revenue from the Education Technology Services and Payments operating segment was $143.5 million, an increase from $133.6 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the first quarter of 2024 was $94.9 million, compared with $85.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Net income after tax for the Education Technology Services and Payments segment was $36.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $28.7 million for the same period in 2023. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 included $7.9 million ($6.0 million after tax) and $6.0 million ($4.6 million after tax) of interest income, respectively.

This segment is subject to seasonal fluctuations. Based on the timing of when revenue is recognized and when expenses are incurred, revenue and operating margin are higher in the first quarter compared with the remainder of the year.

Corporate Activities

Included in corporate activities is the operating results of the company's 45 percent voting membership interest in ALLO Holdings LLC, a holding company for ALLO Communications LLC (ALLO). During the first quarter of 2024, the company recognized a loss on its ALLO voting membership interests investment of $10.7 million ($8.1 million after tax), compared with a loss of $20.2 million ($15.4 million after tax) for the same period in 2023. Absent additional equity contributions, the company will not recognize additional losses for its voting membership interests in ALLO.

Share Repurchases

Year to date through May 9, 2024, the company has repurchased 817,826 Class A common shares for $75.3 million (average price of $92.01 per share), including a total of 396,724 Class A common shares for $35.5 million ($89.41 per share) repurchased during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Board of Directors Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Loan spread represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Interest income:









Loan interest $ 216,724

227,234

225,243 Investment interest 52,078

48,019

40,725 Total interest income 268,802

275,253

265,968 Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 194,580

205,335

199,449 Net interest income 74,222

69,918

66,519 Less provision for loan losses 10,928

10,924

34,275 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,294

58,994

32,244 Other income (expense):









Loan servicing and systems revenue 127,201

128,816

139,227 Education technology services and payments revenue 143,539

106,052

133,603 Solar construction revenue 13,726

11,982

8,651 Other, net 17,015

(27,493)

(14,071) (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net (41)

6,987

11,812 Impairment expense -

(26,951)

- Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net 9,721

(8,654)

(14,074) Total other income (expense), net 311,161

190,739

265,148 Cost of services:









Cost to provide education technology services and payments 48,610

39,379

47,704 Cost to provide solar construction services 14,229

23,371

8,299 Total cost of services 62,839

62,750

56,003 Operating expenses:









Salaries and benefits 143,875

152,917

152,710 Depreciation and amortization 16,769

22,004

16,627 Other expenses 56,845

51,697

40,785 Total operating expenses 217,489

226,618

210,122 Income (loss) before income taxes 94,127

(39,635)

31,267 Income tax (expense) benefit (23,119)

9,722

(8,250) Net income (loss) 71,008

(29,913)

23,017 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,202

21,359

3,470 Net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 73,210

(8,554)

26,487 Earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted $ 1.97

(0.23)

0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 37,156,971

37,354,406

37,344,604

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of

As of

As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets:









Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 11,829,078

13,108,204

14,561,108 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 2,101,373

2,039,080

2,175,144 Restricted cash and investments 797,217

875,348

710,469 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 200,699

202,848

237,690 Other assets 470,295

511,165

398,198 Total assets $ 15,398,662

16,736,645

18,082,609 Liabilities:









Bonds and notes payable $ 10,582,513

11,828,393

13,438,416 Bank deposits 802,061

743,599

675,767 Other liabilities 756,308

942,738

745,097 Total liabilities 12,140,882

13,514,730

14,859,280 Equity:









Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 3,305,862

3,262,621

3,229,683 Noncontrolling interests (48,082)

(40,706)

(6,354) Total equity 3,257,780

3,221,915

3,223,329 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,398,662

16,736,645

18,082,609

Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023 GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 73,210

26,487 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (7,964)

37,411 Tax effect (b) 1,911

(8,979) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market

value adjustments $ 67,157

54,919







Earnings per share:





GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 1.97

0.71 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (0.21)

1.00 Tax effect (b) 0.05

(0.24) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market

value adjustments $ 1.81

1.47

(a)

The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting in the consolidated financial statements. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.

The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors. (b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

