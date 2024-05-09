Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2024 were $326.0 million as compared to $329.4 million at December 31, 2023. Nektar's cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the third quarter of 2026.
Summary of Financial Results
Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $21.6 million as compared to the same $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $57.1 million as compared to $156.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2023 included a one-time $76.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 further decreased as compared to 2023 due to decreases in restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program, as well as decreases in R&D and G&A expense.
R&D expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $27.4 million as compared to $30.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. R&D expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased primarily due to a decrease in employee costs and related facilities costs, partially offset by an increase in expense for the development of rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-0165, our TNFR2 agonist antibody.
G&A expense was $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Restructuring, impairment and other costs of the terminated program were $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Restructuring, impairment and other costs of terminated program decreased primarily due to $13.2 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges and $5.5 million in severance expense recognized in the first quarter of 2023.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $36.8 million or $0.19 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $137.0 million or $0.73 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights
- In March 2024, Nektar initiated a Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata. The Company expects topline data from this study in the first half of 2025.
- Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Company expects topline data from the study in the first half of 2025.
- In March 2024, we entered into a securities purchase agreement with TCG Crossover Fund, an institutional accredited investor, to sell securities in a private placement financing for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $30 million, before deducting expenses.
Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 9, 2024.
http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through June 9, 2024.
To access the conference call, follow these instructions:
Dial: (800) 715-9871 (U.S & Canada)
Conference ID: 4855448
About Nektar Therapeutics
www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:
For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661
For Media:
[email protected]
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023 (1)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 48,642
$ 35,277
Short-term investments
240,596
268,339
Accounts receivable
3,617
1,205
Inventory, net
16,238
16,101
Other current assets
10,743
9,779
Total current assets
319,836
330,701
Long-term investments
36,778
25,825
Property, plant and equipment, net
17,475
18,856
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,267
18,007
Other assets
4,656
4,644
Total assets
$ 396,012
$ 398,033
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
8,757
9,848
Accrued expenses
24,281
22,162
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
19,368
19,259
Total current liabilities
52,406
51,269
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
94,710
98,517
Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net
117,857
112,625
Other long-term liabilities
4,334
4,635
Total liabilities
269,307
267,046
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
19
19
Capital in excess of par value
3,644,140
3,608,137
Treasury stock
(3,000)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(403)
80
Accumulated deficit
(3,514,051)
(3,477,249)
Total stockholders' equity
126,705
130,987
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 396,012
$ 398,033
(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product sales
$ 6,034
$ 4,718
Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties
15,508
16,861
License, collaboration and other revenue
97
15
Total revenue
21,639
21,594
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
8,534
7,060
Research and development
27,408
30,469
General and administrative
20,149
21,081
Restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program
975
21,193
Impairment of goodwill
-
76,501
Total operating costs and expenses
57,066
156,304
Loss from operations
(35,427)
(134,710)
Non-operating income (expense):
Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties
(5,531)
(6,405)
Interest income
4,220
4,335
Other income (expense), net
(99)
(301)
Total non-operating income (expense), net
(1,410)
(2,371)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(36,837)
(137,081)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(35)
(63)
Net loss
$ (36,802)
$ (137,018)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.19)
$ (0.73)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per
194,746
188,875
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics