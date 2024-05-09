Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 165417 | ISIN: US6402681083 | Ticker-Symbol: ITH
Tradegate
09.05.24
18:59 Uhr
1,551 Euro
+0,015
+0,98 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4701,52110:57
1,4701,52110:30
PR Newswire
09.05.2024 | 22:15
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2024 were $326.0 million as compared to $329.4 million at December 31, 2023. Nektar's cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $21.6 million as compared to the same $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $57.1 million as compared to $156.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2023 included a one-time $76.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 further decreased as compared to 2023 due to decreases in restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program, as well as decreases in R&D and G&A expense.

R&D expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $27.4 million as compared to $30.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. R&D expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased primarily due to a decrease in employee costs and related facilities costs, partially offset by an increase in expense for the development of rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-0165, our TNFR2 agonist antibody.

G&A expense was $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Restructuring, impairment and other costs of the terminated program were $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Restructuring, impairment and other costs of terminated program decreased primarily due to $13.2 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges and $5.5 million in severance expense recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $36.8 million or $0.19 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $137.0 million or $0.73 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

  • In March 2024, Nektar initiated a Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata. The Company expects topline data from this study in the first half of 2025.
  • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Company expects topline data from the study in the first half of 2025.
  • In March 2024, we entered into a securities purchase agreement with TCG Crossover Fund, an institutional accredited investor, to sell securities in a private placement financing for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $30 million, before deducting expenses.

Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 9, 2024.

http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through June 9, 2024.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (800) 715-9871 (U.S & Canada)

Conference ID: 4855448

About Nektar Therapeutics

www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:

[email protected]

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)












ASSETS


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023 (1)

Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents






$ 48,642


$ 35,277


Short-term investments






240,596


268,339


Accounts receivable






3,617


1,205


Inventory, net






16,238


16,101


Other current assets






10,743


9,779



Total current assets






319,836


330,701












Long-term investments






36,778


25,825

Property, plant and equipment, net






17,475


18,856

Operating lease right-of-use assets






17,267


18,007

Other assets






4,656


4,644



Total assets






$ 396,012


$ 398,033












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Current liabilities:










Accounts payable






8,757


9,848


Accrued expenses






24,281


22,162


Operating lease liabilities, current portion






19,368


19,259



Total current liabilities






52,406


51,269












Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





94,710


98,517

Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net





117,857


112,625

Other long-term liabilities






4,334


4,635



Total liabilities






269,307


267,046












Commitments and contingencies




















Stockholders' equity:










Preferred stock






-


-


Common stock






19


19


Capital in excess of par value






3,644,140


3,608,137


Treasury stock






(3,000)


-


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(403)


80


Accumulated deficit






(3,514,051)


(3,477,249)



Total stockholders' equity






126,705


130,987


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity






$ 396,012


$ 398,033












(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all
of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)




















Three months ended March 31,









2024


2023












Revenue:










Product sales






$ 6,034


$ 4,718


Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties




15,508


16,861


License, collaboration and other revenue






97


15

Total revenue






21,639


21,594












Operating costs and expenses:










Cost of goods sold






8,534


7,060


Research and development






27,408


30,469


General and administrative






20,149


21,081


Restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program




975


21,193


Impairment of goodwill






-


76,501

Total operating costs and expenses






57,066


156,304













Loss from operations






(35,427)


(134,710)












Non-operating income (expense):










Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties



(5,531)


(6,405)


Interest income






4,220


4,335


Other income (expense), net






(99)


(301)

Total non-operating income (expense), net






(1,410)


(2,371)












Loss before provision for income taxes






(36,837)


(137,081)












Provision (benefit) for income taxes






(35)


(63)

Net loss






$ (36,802)


$ (137,018)












Basic and diluted net loss per share






$ (0.19)


$ (0.73)












Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per
share


194,746


188,875

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.