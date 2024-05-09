Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2024 were $326.0 million as compared to $329.4 million at December 31, 2023. Nektar's cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $21.6 million as compared to the same $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $57.1 million as compared to $156.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2023 included a one-time $76.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 further decreased as compared to 2023 due to decreases in restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program, as well as decreases in R&D and G&A expense.

R&D expense in the first quarter of 2024 was $27.4 million as compared to $30.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. R&D expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased primarily due to a decrease in employee costs and related facilities costs, partially offset by an increase in expense for the development of rezpegaldesleukin and NKTR-0165, our TNFR2 agonist antibody.

G&A expense was $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Restructuring, impairment and other costs of the terminated program were $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Restructuring, impairment and other costs of terminated program decreased primarily due to $13.2 million in non-cash lease and equipment impairment charges and $5.5 million in severance expense recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $36.8 million or $0.19 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $137.0 million or $0.73 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

In March 2024, Nektar initiated a Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata. The Company expects topline data from this study in the first half of 2025.

Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Company expects topline data from the study in the first half of 2025.

In March 2024, we entered into a securities purchase agreement with TCG Crossover Fund, an institutional accredited investor, to sell securities in a private placement financing for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $30 million, before deducting expenses.

Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 9, 2024.

http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through June 9, 2024.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (800) 715-9871 (U.S & Canada)

Conference ID: 4855448

About Nektar Therapeutics

www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

[email protected]

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















ASSETS

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (1) Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 48,642

$ 35,277

Short-term investments









240,596

268,339

Accounts receivable









3,617

1,205

Inventory, net









16,238

16,101

Other current assets









10,743

9,779



Total current assets









319,836

330,701





















Long-term investments









36,778

25,825 Property, plant and equipment, net









17,475

18,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets









17,267

18,007 Other assets









4,656

4,644



Total assets









$ 396,012

$ 398,033





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable









8,757

9,848

Accrued expenses









24,281

22,162

Operating lease liabilities, current portion









19,368

19,259



Total current liabilities









52,406

51,269





















Operating lease liabilities, less current portion







94,710

98,517 Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net







117,857

112,625 Other long-term liabilities









4,334

4,635



Total liabilities









269,307

267,046





















Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock









-

-

Common stock









19

19

Capital in excess of par value









3,644,140

3,608,137

Treasury stock









(3,000)

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(403)

80

Accumulated deficit









(3,514,051)

(3,477,249)



Total stockholders' equity









126,705

130,987

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$ 396,012

$ 398,033





















(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all

of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)





































Three months ended March 31,















2024

2023





















Revenue:

















Product sales









$ 6,034

$ 4,718

Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties





15,508

16,861

License, collaboration and other revenue









97

15 Total revenue









21,639

21,594





















Operating costs and expenses:

















Cost of goods sold









8,534

7,060

Research and development









27,408

30,469

General and administrative









20,149

21,081

Restructuring, impairment and costs of terminated program





975

21,193

Impairment of goodwill









-

76,501 Total operating costs and expenses









57,066

156,304























Loss from operations









(35,427)

(134,710)





















Non-operating income (expense):

















Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties



(5,531)

(6,405)

Interest income









4,220

4,335

Other income (expense), net









(99)

(301) Total non-operating income (expense), net









(1,410)

(2,371)





















Loss before provision for income taxes









(36,837)

(137,081)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes









(35)

(63) Net loss









$ (36,802)

$ (137,018)





















Basic and diluted net loss per share









$ (0.19)

$ (0.73)





















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per

share

194,746

188,875

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics