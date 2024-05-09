NaaS Technology Inc. Reports Unaudited 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

BEIJING, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NaaS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues increased by 166% year over year and reached RMB96.2 million (US$13.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024.
- Gross margin was 25.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 16.9% for the same period of 2023.
- Gross profit grew 4.0 times year over year to RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights:
- Charging volume transacted through NaaS' network reached 1,216 GWh for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19% year over year.
- Gross transaction value transacted through NaaS' network reached RMB1.2 billion (US$160.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17% year over year.
- Number of orders transacted through NaaS' network reached 50.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 13% year over year.
Mr. Alex Wu, president and chief financial officer of NaaS, added, "Leveraging our deep industry knowledge, we focused on high-quality revenue growth in the first quarter, considerably increasing our revenue and gross margins. Our strategic, disciplined financial management has also reinforced our financial stability and enhanced profitability across our business units. By continually optimizing efficiency and maintaining our growth trajectory, we are committed to delivering robust financial performances and ensuring long-term value creation for our stakeholders."
2024 First Quarter Business Updates and Financial Results:
NTR Turns Positive and Further Increased GTR
The Company continues to witness a positive trend in its Net Take Rate (NTR)[1] and Gross Take Rate (GTR)[2]. In April 2024, the NTR reached a historical high. This increase reflects the success of NaaS' strategic initiatives to expand its network and strengthen its resources, contributing to higher profitability from its mobility connectivity services. The improvement of these metrics underscores NaaS' ability to maintain operational excellence and adjust its promotional strategies to enhance customer loyalty and create a robust network effect.
Strengthening Open-Source Commitment
NaaS has recently joined the Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community dedicated to protecting open source. Its membership underscores NaaS' commitment to leveraging open-source technology to advance its charging infrastructure networks. Joining OIN is a part of NaaS' strategy to enhance its intellectual property and research and development capabilities. As of March 31, 2024, NaaS had filed over 250 patent applications in more than ten countries and regions around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Japan, Thailand, Brazil and Australia, demonstrating its robust focus on innovation. NaaS' patent strategy strengthens its technological prowess while fostering innovation and safeguarding its advancements in the new energy sector.
Revenues
Total revenues reached RMB96.2 million (US$13.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 166% year over year. The increase was mainly attributable to strong execution in the ramping up of charging services and stable delivery in the Company's energy solution projects throughout the first quarter of 2024.
Charging services revenues contributed RMB47.8 million (US$6.6 million) for the first quarter of 2024, with a growth rate of 99% year over year. The increase was primarily attributable to a reduced proportion of platform-based incentives relative to the commission fees we generated through our charging services. The Company offered platform-based incentives to end-users to boost the use of its network, and charging services revenues are recorded net of end-user incentives. Costs associated with end-user incentives and recorded as reductions to total revenues totaled RMB91.3 million (US$12.6 million) and RMB69.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Energy solutions revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 334% year over year to RMB47.2 million (US$6.5 million). The increase was primarily driven by revenues from the delivery of on-going energy solution projects, especially photovoltaic projects and engineering procurement construction projects, that provide renewable energy generation, energy management and energy storage solutions.
New initiatives revenues remained relatively stable at RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024 as compared with the same period in 2023 as the Company continued to launch new initiatives to expand its market offerings.
Cost of revenues, gross profit and gross margin
Total cost of revenues increased 139% to RMB71.9 million (US$10.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB30.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The change was largely in line with revenue growth.
Total gross profit grew 4.0 times year over year from RMB6.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, benefiting from solid revenue growth and a year-over-year improvement in gross margin from 16.9% to 25.3%. Gross margin improvement was mainly attributable to an increased number of profitable orders in charging services and as a result of the Company's growing know-how and capabilities in delivering and executing energy solution projects of different scales.
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses increased from RMB119.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB215.7 million (US$29.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased year over year from 331% to 224%, mainly due to the increase in total revenues and optimization of operation.
Selling and marketing expenses increased 7.2% from RMB66.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB71.2 million (US$9.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the sales and marketing expenses for our energy solutions business, partially offset by a reduction in excess incentives to end-users in connection with our mobility connectivity services. Costs associated with excess incentives to end-users included in selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 0.6 times charging services revenues, compared with RMB41.7 million and 1.7 times, respectively, for the same period of 2023. The reduction in costs associated with excess incentives to end-users was attributable to a reduced proportion of platform-based incentives relative to the commission fees we generated through our charging services.
Administrative expenses increased from RMB45.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB123.0 million (US$17.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024. Setting aside equity-based compensation, administrative expenses increased from RMB31.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB62.8 million (US$8.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher professional fees and office expenses.
Research and development expenses increased from RMB7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB21.5 million (US$3.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the Company's continued dedication of resources to innovate and improve the Company's business.
Finance costs
Finance costs increased from RMB7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 to RMB17.7 million (US$2.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024 because the Company utilized more borrowings in the first quarter of 2024.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with income tax expenses of RMB3.1 million for the same period of 2023.
Net loss and non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders; net margin and non-IFRS net margin
Recent Development
In May 2024, we amended and restated our previously adopted Second Amended and Restated New 2022 Share Incentive Plan to expand the number of Class A ordinary shares available for grant of awards. Upon the amendment, the maximum total number of Class A ordinary shares of the Company underlying all awards, whether granted or available to be granted, under the plan became 644,746,682 (from 490,563,333 immediately prior to the amendment) and will be increased on the first day of each fiscal year from January 1, 2025 by an amount equal to 1% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding on the last day of the immediately preceding fiscal year, unless otherwise determined by the board of directors of the Company. No other substantive amendment to the previous Second Amended and Restated New 2022 Share Incentive Plan was made.
[1] NTR measures NaaS' return from transactions arising from its mobility connectivity services after adjusting for incentives which are paid to end-users through NaaS' partnered platform in the form of discounts and promotions to boost the use of its network. NTR is calculated by taking NaaS' gross receipts from transactions, deducting transaction outgoings and incentives, and adding income from membership programs. The result is then expressed as a percentage of the total transaction value.
[2] GTR is calculated as the percentage of NaaS' commission income derived from the gross transaction value at charging stations, indicating the Company's share of charging stations' gross income.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into USD at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 29, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as non-IFRS net loss and non-IFRS net margin, non-IFRS net debt and non-IFRS total liabilities to total assets ratio, in evaluating its operating results, financial position and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that non-IFRS financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business and financial position that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its results for the period and effects certain instruments convertible to the Company's equity. The Company believes that non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations and financial position, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to IFRS financial measures or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance and financial position. Investors are encouraged to review non-IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation to their most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures, please see the section titled "Unaudited reconciliations of IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures."
About NaaS Technology Inc.
NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.
Safe Harbor Statement
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Charging services revenues
24,061
47,836
6,625
Energy solutions revenues
10,872
47,209
6,538
New initiatives revenues
1,228
1,192
165
Total revenues
36,161
96,237
13,328
Cost of revenues
(30,047)
(71,889)
(9,957)
Gross profit
6,114
24,348
3,371
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
(66,389)
(71,201)
(9,861)
Administrative expenses
(45,497)
(123,005)
(17,036)
Research and development expenses
(7,832)
(21,523)
(2,981)
Total operating expenses
(119,718)
(215,729)
(29,878)
Other (losses)/gains, net
493
4,786
663
Operating loss
(113,111)
(186,595)
(25,844)
Fair value changes of convertible instruments
-
(7,790)
(1,079)
Fair value changes of financial instruments at fair value through profit or
loss
13,571
(12,928)
(1,791)
Finance costs
(7,060)
(17,732)
(2,456)
Loss before income tax
(106,600)
(225,045)
(31,170)
Income tax expenses
(3,055)
(2,687)
(372)
Net loss
(109,655)
(227,732)
(31,542)
Net loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(109,655)
(227,399)
(31,496)
Non-controlling interests
-
(333)
(46)
(109,655)
(227,732)
(31,542)
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Basic and diluted loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary
shareholders of the Company (Expressed in RMB per share)
Basic
(0.05)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.05)
(0.09)
(0.01)
Basic and diluted loss per ADS for loss attributable to the ordinary
shareholders of the Company (Expressed in RMB per ADS)
Basic
(0.50)
(0.91)
(0.13)
Diluted
(0.50)
(0.91)
(0.13)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
2,196,978,125
2,508,694,151
2,508,694,151
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
2,196,978,125
2,508,694,151
2,508,694,151
Net loss
(109,655)
(227,732)
(31,542)
Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent period:
Fair value changes on equity investment designated at fair value through
other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(23,353)
(40,676)
(5,634)
Currency translation differences
(1,240)
552
76
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(24,593)
(40,124)
(5,558)
Total comprehensive loss
(134,248)
(267,856)
(37,100)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(134,248)
(267,523)
(37,054)
Non-controlling interests
-
(333)
(46)
(134,248)
(267,856)
(37,100)
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
(In thousands)
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
436,242
297,071
41,144
Trade receivables
73,144
69,288
9,596
Contract assets
77,684
72,938
10,102
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
70,164
57,515
7,966
Inventories
22,458
22,343
3,094
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
436,377
471,674
65,326
Other financial assets
27,898
26,961
3,734
Total current assets
1,143,967
1,017,790
140,962
Non-current assets
Right-of-use assets
14,026
12,253
1,697
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
34,788
34,818
4,822
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
104,970
64,294
8,905
Other financial assets
100,718
102,066
14,136
Investments accounted for using equity method
267
267
37
Property, plant and equipment
4,378
3,948
547
Intangible assets
13,320
12,626
1,749
Goodwill
40,085
40,100
5,554
Other non-current assets
8,580
7,042
975
Total non-current assets
321,132
277,414
38,422
Total assets
1,465,099
1,295,204
179,384
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
72,953
229,545
31,792
Current lease liabilities
7,154
7,567
1,048
Trade payables
152,066
147,995
20,497
Income tax payables
19,170
21,942
3,039
Convertible bonds
272,684
251,070
34,773
Other payables and accruals
293,003
227,136
31,459
Total current liabilities
817,030
885,255
122,608
Non-current liabilities
Non-current lease liabilities
6,936
5,057
700
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
681,821
563,821
78,088
Deferred tax liabilities
2,917
2,833
392
Total non-current liabilities
691,674
571,711
79,180
Total liabilities
1,508,704
1,456,966
201,788
EQUITY
Share capital
165,183
173,932
24,089
Subscription receivable
(4,696)
(4,696)
(650)
Warrant outstanding
-
29,587
4,098
Additional paid in capital
7,196,341
7,307,704
1,012,105
Other reserves
(65,699)
(105,823)
(14,656)
Accumulated losses
(7,338,168)
(7,565,567)
(1,047,819)
Non-controlling interests
3,434
3,101
429
Total equity
(43,605)
(161,762)
(22,404)
Total equity and liabilities
1,465,099
1,295,204
179,384
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliation of Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders of the Company to Net loss attributable to
ordinary shareholders of the Company
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
(109,655)
(227,399)
(31,496)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
20,940
80,316
11,124
Fair value changes of convertible instruments
-
7,790
1,079
Fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
(13,571)
12,928
1,791
Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
Company
(102,286)
(126,365)
(17,502)
Adjusted net basic and diluted loss per share for loss
attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company
(Expressed in RMB per share)
Basic
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.01)
Adjusted net basic and diluted loss per ADS for loss
attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company
(Expressed in RMB per ADS)
Basic
(0.47)
(0.50)
(0.07)
Diluted
(0.47)
(0.50)
(0.07)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
2,196,978,125
2,508,694,151
2,508,694,151
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
2,196,978,125
2,508,694,151
2,508,694,151
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
(In thousands)
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
(30,047)
(71,889)
(9,957)
Share-based compensation expenses
494
3,474
481
Non-IFRS cost of revenues
(29,553)
(68,415)
(9,476)
Selling and marketing expenses
(66,389)
(71,201)
(9,861)
Share-based compensation expenses
4,888
11,971
1,658
Non-IFRS selling and marketing expenses
(61,501)
(59,230)
(8,203)
Administrative expenses
(45,497)
(123,005)
(17,036)
Share-based compensation expenses
13,668
60,250
8,345
Non-IFRS administrative expenses
(31,829)
(62,755)
(8,691)
Research and development expenses
(7,832)
(21,523)
(2,981)
Share-based compensation expenses
1,890
4,621
640
Non-IFRS research and development expenses
(5,942)
(16,902)
(2,341)
Operating loss
(113,111)
(186,595)
(25,844)
Share-based compensation expenses
20,940
80,316
11,124
Non-IFRS operating loss
(92,171)
(106,279)
(14,720)
