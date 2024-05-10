Wirex Founder Pavel Matveev Joins COCA Wallet as a Strategy and Product Advisor

LONDON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial debit card, is excited to announce that Pavel Matveev , the Founder of Wirex , a leading Web3 money app, has joined its team as a Strategy and Product Advisor.

Under the visionary leadership of Pavel, Wirex has soared to unprecedented heights in the digital finance sector. Today, boasting an expansive network of over 6 million customers across 130 countries, Wirex stands as a beacon of innovation and security in the multi-currency exchange arena.

As a principal member of industry giants Visa and Mastercard, and a trailblazer in the Web3 space, Pavel's strategic direction has not only transformed Wirex into a vanguard of digital wealth management but also democratised access to cutting-edge financial services for users worldwide.

Pavel is a firm advocate for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, and founded the company as a solution to the then complex and confusing process of buying cryptocurrencies. He has published numerous articles in key international publications, and spoken at various blockchain and payments conferences around the world.

In his capacity as Strategy and Product Advisor at COCA, Pavel Matveev will provide strategic insights and guidance on product development, leveraging his expertise to enhance COCA's offerings in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. His role will involve collaborating with COCA's executive team to identify emerging trends, assess market opportunities, and refine the firm's strategic direction.

Reflecting on his new role, Pavel Matveev expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am absolutely delighted to join COCA as a Strategy and Product Advisor. With an astounding 400% month-over-month growth, COCA has rapidly ascended as a leader in the cryptocurrency sector. I am looking forward to partnering with the talented team here to propel further innovation and significantly enhance value for our clients."

COCA Wallet was launched in partnership with Wirex earlier this year. Powered by Wirex's card infrastructure, COCA's non-custodial debit card represented a transformative moment in the way security and convenience are perceived in digital finance. Within just one week of its launch, COCA has attracted users globally by surpassing 350,000 wallets. Additionally, COCA has received the '#1 Product of the Day' award on the Product Hunt platform, highlighting its rapid adoption and innovative features.

The appointment of Pavel Matveev comes at a pivotal time for COCA, as the company continues to expand its service offerings and strengthen its position in the market.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly.

As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management.

Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

