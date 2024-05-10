DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.5235 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1418204 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 320835 EQS News ID: 1900399 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)