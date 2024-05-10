Sinovoltaics has released its latest energy storage manufacturers ranking report, based on balance sheet assessments and publicly available financial information. It lists US-based Tesla as number one, followed by South Korean's LG Energy Solution, Taiwan-based Kung Long Battery, China's Mustang Battery, along with US-based Solid Power in the top five. The latest Sinovoltaics financial stability ranking of battery energy storage system producers, which is based on a balance sheet model and publicly available financial information, lists US-based Tesla as number one, followed by South Korean's ...

