

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday and were set for a weekly gain as fresh signs of an easing U.S. labor market helped keep hopes of Fed interest rate cuts alive.



Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $2,372.35 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 1.7 percent at $2,379.10.



The dollar fell and bond yields dipped as a result of shifting expectations around interest rates in the U.S. and elsewhere globally.



There is renewed optimism for rate cuts after Sweden's central bank lowered its key interest rate for the first time in more than eight years and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at potential future rate cuts.



After another set of soft jobs data, U.S. consumer and producer price inflation data due next week are now pivotal for the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer rate strategy.



Federal-funds futures currently show traders expect the Fed to start lowering its benchmark interest rate in November though there remains a chance of a cut in September.



In economic releases, trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to a report on consumer sentiment in the month of May, which includes readings on inflation expectations. Remarks by several Fed officials may also attract attention.



