Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

10 May 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09 May 2024 56.55p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 56.44p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

10 May 2024