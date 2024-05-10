Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
WKN: A2P2R5 | ISIN: US55826T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MQ2
Frankfurt
10.05.24
09:59 Uhr
38,165 Euro
+1,710
+4,69 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 13:30
76 Leser
Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Sphere highlights include:

  • The conclusion of U2's sold-out 40-show run in March and Phish's sold-out 4-night run in April;
  • Dead & Co.'s extension of its upcoming residency from 18 to 24 shows due to strong ticket demand;
  • The Sphere Experience featuring Postcard from Earth, generated over one million dollars in average daily ticket sales on the days it ran during the fiscal third quarter;
  • Sphere's Exosphere featured campaigns from numerous global brands during the quarter, and generated a record-setting week of advertising revenue around the Super Bowl in February; and
  • Sphere announced that in June it will host both its first corporate keynote event with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as well as this year's NHL Draft.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, MSG Networks concluded its full regular season telecast schedules for its five professional sports teams. In addition, MSG Networks aired first round playoff telecasts of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Islanders, and is currently providing comprehensive pre/post-game coverage of the second round of the postseason for both the Knicks and Rangers across its linear and digital platforms.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company reported revenues of $321.3 million, an increase of $159.3 million, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $40.4 million, an improvement of $61.5 million as compared to the prior year quarter, and adjusted operating income of $61.5 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $18.7 million in the prior year quarter.(1)(2)

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "With the second consecutive quarter of robust revenues and positive adjusted operating income at the Sphere segment, our early results continue to demonstrate Sphere's potential to disrupt the traditional venue model. We are encouraged by the demand for this new medium and remain confident in our future growth opportunities."

Segment Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

(In millions)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


Change


March 31,


Change



2024


2023


$


%


2024


2023


$


%

Revenues:

















Sphere


$ 170.4


$ 0.6


$ 169.7


NM


$ 345.9


$ 1.9


$ 344.0


NM

MSG Networks


151.0


161.4


(10.5)


(6) %


407.6


442.8


(35.3)


(8) %

Total Revenues


$ 321.3


$ 162.1


$ 159.3


98 %


$ 753.5


$ 444.7


$ 308.8


69 %

Operating Income (Loss) (1)

















Sphere


$ (83.5)


$ (112.4)


$ 28.9


26 %


$ (375.9)


$ (274.4)


$ (101.5)


(37) %

MSG Networks


43.1


10.4


32.7


NM


$ 106.0


71.7


34.3


48 %

Total Operating Loss


$ (40.4)


$ (101.9)


$ 61.5


60 %


$ (269.9)


$ (202.7)


$ (67.2)


(33) %

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss): (1)(2)









Sphere


$ 12.9


$ (77.0)


$ 90.0


NM


$ (56.1)


$ (202.0)


$ 145.9


72 %

MSG Networks


48.6


58.3


(9.7)


(17) %


111.1


139.3


(28.2)


(20) %

Total Adjusted Operating Income
(Loss)


$ 61.5


$ (18.7)


$ 80.2


NM


$ 55.1


$ (62.7)


$ 117.8


NM


Note: Does not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are considered not meaningful.

(1)

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, results from continuing operations include certain corporate overhead expenses that the Company did not incur in the period after the completion of the spin-off of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") and does not expect to incur in future periods, but which did not meet the criteria for inclusion in discontinued operations. The reported financial results of the Company for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 reflect the Company's results on a fully standalone basis.

(2)

See page 4 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Sphere
www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109



Sarah Rothschild

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5345


Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00 a.m. ET at investor.sphereentertainmentco.com
Conference call dial-in number is 800-715-9871 / Conference ID Number 8089430
Conference call replay number is 800-770-2030 / Conference ID Number 8089430 until May 17, 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues


$ 321,330


$ 162,062


$ 753,494


$ 444,732

Direct operating expenses


(154,040)


(93,665)


(398,305)


(259,485)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


(123,149)


(143,433)


(325,813)


(342,479)

Depreciation and amortization


(79,867)


(8,200)


(174,157)


(21,719)

Impairment and other (losses) gains, net


-


-


(115,738)


3,000

Restructuring charges


(4,667)


(18,670)


(9,345)


(26,745)

Operating loss


(40,393)


(101,906)


(269,864)


(202,696)

Other income (expense):









Interest income


7,654


3,374


17,958


9,376

Interest expense


(27,119)


-


(52,947)


-

Other (expense) income, net


(3,256)


(4,182)


37,810


(5,952)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes


(63,114)


(102,714)


(267,043)


(199,272)

Income tax benefit (expense)


15,874


(11,284)


113,627


11,663

Loss from continuing operations


(47,240)


(113,998)


(153,416)


(187,609)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes


-


55,443


(647)


155,568

Net loss


(47,240)


(58,555)


(154,063)


(32,041)

Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling
interests from discontinued operations


-


(216)


-


(682)

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations


-


(1,492)


-


2,661

Net loss attributable to Sphere Entertainment Co.'s stockholders


$ (47,240)


$ (56,847)


$ (154,063)


$ (34,020)










Basic loss per common share









Continuing operations


$ (1.33)


$ (3.28)


$ (4.36)


$ (5.42)

Discontinued operations


$ -


$ 1.65


$ (0.02)


$ 4.44

Basic loss per common share attributable to Sphere
Entertainment Co.'s stockholders


$ (1.33)


$ (1.64)


$ (4.38)


$ (0.98)










Diluted loss per common share









Continuing operations


$ (1.33)


$ (3.28)


$ (4.36)


$ (5.42)

Discontinued operations


$ -


$ 1.65


$ (0.02)


$ 4.44

Diluted loss per common share attributable to Sphere
Entertainment Co.'s stockholders


$ (1.33)


$ (1.64)


$ (4.38)


$ (0.98)










Weighted-average number of common shares
outstanding:









Basic and diluted


35,418


34,727


35,212


34,604

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating loss in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

  • Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan in all periods.
  • Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.
  • Restructuring charges. This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to certain executives and employees.
  • Impairment and other losses (gains), net. This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses in all periods.
  • Merger and acquisition related costs. This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers and acquisitions, including merger-related litigation expenses and litigation-related insurance recoveries, in all periods.
  • Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs.
  • Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Operating loss


$ (40,393)


$ (101,906)


$ (269,864)


$ (202,696)

Share-based compensation


16,724


9,105


33,523


36,950

Depreciation and amortization


79,867


8,200


174,157


21,719

Restructuring charges


4,667


18,670


9,345


26,745

Impairment and other losses (gains), net


-


-


115,738


(3,000)

Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance
recoveries


508


47,045


(8,155)


57,181

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing
arrangement costs


22


168


66


416

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan
liabilities


126


-


264


-

Adjusted operating income (loss)


$ 61,521


$ (18,718)


$ 55,074


$ (62,685)

SEGMENT RESULTS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS




Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Sphere


MSG
Networks


Total

Revenues


$ 170,364


$ 150,966


$ 321,330

Direct operating expenses


(62,294)


(91,746)


(154,040)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


(108,976)


(14,173)


(123,149)

Depreciation and amortization


(77,706)


(2,161)


(79,867)

Restructuring charges


(4,886)


219


(4,667)

Operating (loss) income


$ (83,498)


$ 43,105


$ (40,393)

Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:







Share-based compensation


13,273


3,451


16,724

Depreciation and amortization


77,706


2,161


79,867

Restructuring charges


4,886


(219)


4,667

Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries


416


92


508

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs


-


22


22

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities


126


-


126

Adjusted operating income


$ 12,909


$ 48,612


$ 61,521










Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Sphere


MSG
Networks


Total

Revenues


$ 626


$ 161,436


$ 162,062

Direct operating expenses


(4,414)


(89,251)


(93,665)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


(83,381)


(60,052)


(143,433)

Depreciation and amortization


(6,511)


(1,689)


(8,200)

Restructuring charges


(18,670)


-


(18,670)

Operating (loss) income


$ (112,350)


$ 10,444


$ (101,906)

Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:







Share-based compensation


8,466


639


9,105

Depreciation and amortization


6,511


1,689


8,200

Restructuring charges


18,670


-


18,670

Merger and acquisition related costs


1,532


45,513


47,045

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs


125


43


168

Adjusted operating (loss) income


$ (77,046)


$ 58,328


$ (18,718)

SEGMENT RESULTS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024



Sphere


MSG
Networks


Total

Revenues


$ 345,942


$ 407,552


$ 753,494

Direct operating expenses


(137,437)


(260,868)


(398,305)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


(290,930)


(34,883)


(325,813)

Depreciation and amortization


(168,127)


(6,030)


(174,157)

Impairment and other losses, net


(115,738)


-


(115,738)

Restructuring charges


(9,564)


219


(9,345)

Operating (loss) income


$ (375,854)


$ 105,990


$ (269,864)

Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:







Share-based compensation


28,177


5,346


33,523

Depreciation and amortization


168,127


6,030


174,157

Restructuring charges


9,564


(219)


9,345

Impairment and other losses, net


115,738


-


115,738

Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries


(2,086)


(6,069)


(8,155)

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs


-


66


66

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities


264


-


264

Adjusted operating (loss) income


$ (56,070)


$ 111,144


$ 55,074










Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023



Sphere


MSG
Networks


Total

Revenues


$ 1,919


$ 442,813


$ 444,732

Direct operating expenses


(4,414)


(255,071)


(259,485)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


(235,331)


(107,148)


(342,479)

Depreciation and amortization


(16,775)


(4,944)


(21,719)

Other gains


3,000


-


3,000

Restructuring charges


(22,757)


(3,988)


(26,745)

Operating (loss) income


$ (274,358)


$ 71,662


$ (202,696)

Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:







Share-based compensation


31,308


5,642


36,950

Depreciation and amortization


16,775


4,944


21,719

Restructuring charges


22,757


3,988


26,745

Other gains


(3,000)


-


(3,000)

Merger and acquisition related costs


4,223


52,958


57,181

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs


285


131


416

Adjusted operating (loss) income


$ (202,010)


$ 139,325


$ (62,685)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




March 31,


June 30,



2024


2023

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 693,946


$ 429,114

Accounts receivable, net


178,702


112,309

Related party receivables, current


13,195


26,405

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


30,216


56,085

Total current assets


916,059


623,913

Non-Current Assets:





Investments


51,849


395,606

Property and equipment, net


3,219,889


3,307,161

Right-of-use lease assets


109,663


84,912

Goodwill


456,807


456,807

Intangible assets, net


15,574


17,910

Other non-current assets


98,971


86,706

Total assets


$ 4,868,812


$ 4,973,015

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities


$ 423,113


$ 515,731

Related party payables, current


11,263


56,446

Current portion of long-term debt, net


869,776


82,500

Operating lease liabilities, current


17,748


10,127

Deferred revenue


76,712


27,337

Total current liabilities


1,398,612


692,141

Non-Current Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


522,057


1,118,387

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


130,419


110,259

Deferred tax liabilities, net


254,995


379,552

Other non-current liabilities


119,130


88,811

Total liabilities


2,425,213


2,389,150

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Class A Common Stock (1)


284


278

Class B Common Stock (2)


69


69

Additional paid-in capital


2,392,247


2,376,420

Retained earnings


57,973


212,036

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(6,974)


(4,938)

Total stockholders' equity


2,443,599


2,583,865

Total liabilities and equity


$ 4,868,812


$ 4,973,015

_________________

(1)

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 120,000 shares authorized; 28,461 and 27,812 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized; 6,867 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



March 31,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 52,780


$ 137,824

Net cash used in investing activities


(20,240)


(825,484)

Net cash provided by financing activities


233,010


200,485

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(718)


(729)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


264,832


(487,904)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period


429,114


760,312

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period


-


85,698

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


429,114


846,010

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period


693,946


204,264

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period


-


153,842

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$ 693,946


$ 358,106

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
