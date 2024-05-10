Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Recent Sphere highlights include:
- The conclusion of U2's sold-out 40-show run in March and Phish's sold-out 4-night run in April;
- Dead & Co.'s extension of its upcoming residency from 18 to 24 shows due to strong ticket demand;
- The Sphere Experience featuring Postcard from Earth, generated over one million dollars in average daily ticket sales on the days it ran during the fiscal third quarter;
- Sphere's Exosphere featured campaigns from numerous global brands during the quarter, and generated a record-setting week of advertising revenue around the Super Bowl in February; and
- Sphere announced that in June it will host both its first corporate keynote event with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as well as this year's NHL Draft.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, MSG Networks concluded its full regular season telecast schedules for its five professional sports teams. In addition, MSG Networks aired first round playoff telecasts of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Islanders, and is currently providing comprehensive pre/post-game coverage of the second round of the postseason for both the Knicks and Rangers across its linear and digital platforms.
For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company reported revenues of $321.3 million, an increase of $159.3 million, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $40.4 million, an improvement of $61.5 million as compared to the prior year quarter, and adjusted operating income of $61.5 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $18.7 million in the prior year quarter.(1)(2)
Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "With the second consecutive quarter of robust revenues and positive adjusted operating income at the Sphere segment, our early results continue to demonstrate Sphere's potential to disrupt the traditional venue model. We are encouraged by the demand for this new medium and remain confident in our future growth opportunities."
Segment Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
Change
March 31,
Change
2024
2023
$
%
2024
2023
$
%
Revenues:
Sphere
$ 170.4
$ 0.6
$ 169.7
NM
$ 345.9
$ 1.9
$ 344.0
NM
MSG Networks
151.0
161.4
(10.5)
(6) %
407.6
442.8
(35.3)
(8) %
Total Revenues
$ 321.3
$ 162.1
$ 159.3
98 %
$ 753.5
$ 444.7
$ 308.8
69 %
Operating Income (Loss) (1)
Sphere
$ (83.5)
$ (112.4)
$ 28.9
26 %
$ (375.9)
$ (274.4)
$ (101.5)
(37) %
MSG Networks
43.1
10.4
32.7
NM
$ 106.0
71.7
34.3
48 %
Total Operating Loss
$ (40.4)
$ (101.9)
$ 61.5
60 %
$ (269.9)
$ (202.7)
$ (67.2)
(33) %
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss): (1)(2)
Sphere
$ 12.9
$ (77.0)
$ 90.0
NM
$ (56.1)
$ (202.0)
$ 145.9
72 %
MSG Networks
48.6
58.3
(9.7)
(17) %
111.1
139.3
(28.2)
(20) %
Total Adjusted Operating Income
$ 61.5
$ (18.7)
$ 80.2
NM
$ 55.1
$ (62.7)
$ 117.8
NM
Note: Does not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are considered not meaningful.
(1)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, results from continuing operations include certain corporate overhead expenses that the Company did not incur in the period after the completion of the spin-off of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") and does not expect to incur in future periods, but which did not meet the criteria for inclusion in discontinued operations. The reported financial results of the Company for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 reflect the Company's results on a fully standalone basis.
(2)
See page 4 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
Sphere
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 321,330
$ 162,062
$ 753,494
$ 444,732
Direct operating expenses
(154,040)
(93,665)
(398,305)
(259,485)
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(123,149)
(143,433)
(325,813)
(342,479)
Depreciation and amortization
(79,867)
(8,200)
(174,157)
(21,719)
Impairment and other (losses) gains, net
-
-
(115,738)
3,000
Restructuring charges
(4,667)
(18,670)
(9,345)
(26,745)
Operating loss
(40,393)
(101,906)
(269,864)
(202,696)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,654
3,374
17,958
9,376
Interest expense
(27,119)
-
(52,947)
-
Other (expense) income, net
(3,256)
(4,182)
37,810
(5,952)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(63,114)
(102,714)
(267,043)
(199,272)
Income tax benefit (expense)
15,874
(11,284)
113,627
11,663
Loss from continuing operations
(47,240)
(113,998)
(153,416)
(187,609)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
55,443
(647)
155,568
Net loss
(47,240)
(58,555)
(154,063)
(32,041)
Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling
-
(216)
-
(682)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable
-
(1,492)
-
2,661
Net loss attributable to Sphere Entertainment Co.'s stockholders
$ (47,240)
$ (56,847)
$ (154,063)
$ (34,020)
Basic loss per common share
Continuing operations
$ (1.33)
$ (3.28)
$ (4.36)
$ (5.42)
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ 1.65
$ (0.02)
$ 4.44
Basic loss per common share attributable to Sphere
$ (1.33)
$ (1.64)
$ (4.38)
$ (0.98)
Diluted loss per common share
Continuing operations
$ (1.33)
$ (3.28)
$ (4.36)
$ (5.42)
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ 1.65
$ (0.02)
$ 4.44
Diluted loss per common share attributable to Sphere
$ (1.33)
$ (1.64)
$ (4.38)
$ (0.98)
Weighted-average number of common shares
Basic and diluted
35,418
34,727
35,212
34,604
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following is a description of the adjustments to operating loss in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:
- Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan in all periods.
- Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.
- Restructuring charges. This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to certain executives and employees.
- Impairment and other losses (gains), net. This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses in all periods.
- Merger and acquisition related costs. This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers and acquisitions, including merger-related litigation expenses and litigation-related insurance recoveries, in all periods.
- Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs.
- Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating loss
$ (40,393)
$ (101,906)
$ (269,864)
$ (202,696)
Share-based compensation
16,724
9,105
33,523
36,950
Depreciation and amortization
79,867
8,200
174,157
21,719
Restructuring charges
4,667
18,670
9,345
26,745
Impairment and other losses (gains), net
-
-
115,738
(3,000)
Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance
508
47,045
(8,155)
57,181
Amortization for capitalized cloud computing
22
168
66
416
Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan
126
-
264
-
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$ 61,521
$ (18,718)
$ 55,074
$ (62,685)
SEGMENT RESULTS
BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Sphere
MSG
Total
Revenues
$ 170,364
$ 150,966
$ 321,330
Direct operating expenses
(62,294)
(91,746)
(154,040)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(108,976)
(14,173)
(123,149)
Depreciation and amortization
(77,706)
(2,161)
(79,867)
Restructuring charges
(4,886)
219
(4,667)
Operating (loss) income
$ (83,498)
$ 43,105
$ (40,393)
Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:
Share-based compensation
13,273
3,451
16,724
Depreciation and amortization
77,706
2,161
79,867
Restructuring charges
4,886
(219)
4,667
Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries
416
92
508
Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs
-
22
22
Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities
126
-
126
Adjusted operating income
$ 12,909
$ 48,612
$ 61,521
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Sphere
MSG
Total
Revenues
$ 626
$ 161,436
$ 162,062
Direct operating expenses
(4,414)
(89,251)
(93,665)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(83,381)
(60,052)
(143,433)
Depreciation and amortization
(6,511)
(1,689)
(8,200)
Restructuring charges
(18,670)
-
(18,670)
Operating (loss) income
$ (112,350)
$ 10,444
$ (101,906)
Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:
Share-based compensation
8,466
639
9,105
Depreciation and amortization
6,511
1,689
8,200
Restructuring charges
18,670
-
18,670
Merger and acquisition related costs
1,532
45,513
47,045
Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs
125
43
168
Adjusted operating (loss) income
$ (77,046)
$ 58,328
$ (18,718)
SEGMENT RESULTS
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024
Sphere
MSG
Total
Revenues
$ 345,942
$ 407,552
$ 753,494
Direct operating expenses
(137,437)
(260,868)
(398,305)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(290,930)
(34,883)
(325,813)
Depreciation and amortization
(168,127)
(6,030)
(174,157)
Impairment and other losses, net
(115,738)
-
(115,738)
Restructuring charges
(9,564)
219
(9,345)
Operating (loss) income
$ (375,854)
$ 105,990
$ (269,864)
Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:
Share-based compensation
28,177
5,346
33,523
Depreciation and amortization
168,127
6,030
174,157
Restructuring charges
9,564
(219)
9,345
Impairment and other losses, net
115,738
-
115,738
Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries
(2,086)
(6,069)
(8,155)
Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs
-
66
66
Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities
264
-
264
Adjusted operating (loss) income
$ (56,070)
$ 111,144
$ 55,074
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
Sphere
MSG
Total
Revenues
$ 1,919
$ 442,813
$ 444,732
Direct operating expenses
(4,414)
(255,071)
(259,485)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(235,331)
(107,148)
(342,479)
Depreciation and amortization
(16,775)
(4,944)
(21,719)
Other gains
3,000
-
3,000
Restructuring charges
(22,757)
(3,988)
(26,745)
Operating (loss) income
$ (274,358)
$ 71,662
$ (202,696)
Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:
Share-based compensation
31,308
5,642
36,950
Depreciation and amortization
16,775
4,944
21,719
Restructuring charges
22,757
3,988
26,745
Other gains
(3,000)
-
(3,000)
Merger and acquisition related costs
4,223
52,958
57,181
Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs
285
131
416
Adjusted operating (loss) income
$ (202,010)
$ 139,325
$ (62,685)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 693,946
$ 429,114
Accounts receivable, net
178,702
112,309
Related party receivables, current
13,195
26,405
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,216
56,085
Total current assets
916,059
623,913
Non-Current Assets:
Investments
51,849
395,606
Property and equipment, net
3,219,889
3,307,161
Right-of-use lease assets
109,663
84,912
Goodwill
456,807
456,807
Intangible assets, net
15,574
17,910
Other non-current assets
98,971
86,706
Total assets
$ 4,868,812
$ 4,973,015
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities
$ 423,113
$ 515,731
Related party payables, current
11,263
56,446
Current portion of long-term debt, net
869,776
82,500
Operating lease liabilities, current
17,748
10,127
Deferred revenue
76,712
27,337
Total current liabilities
1,398,612
692,141
Non-Current Liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
522,057
1,118,387
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
130,419
110,259
Deferred tax liabilities, net
254,995
379,552
Other non-current liabilities
119,130
88,811
Total liabilities
2,425,213
2,389,150
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Class A Common Stock (1)
284
278
Class B Common Stock (2)
69
69
Additional paid-in capital
2,392,247
2,376,420
Retained earnings
57,973
212,036
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,974)
(4,938)
Total stockholders' equity
2,443,599
2,583,865
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,868,812
$ 4,973,015
_________________
(1)
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 120,000 shares authorized; 28,461 and 27,812 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized; 6,867 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 52,780
$ 137,824
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,240)
(825,484)
Net cash provided by financing activities
233,010
200,485
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(718)
(729)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
264,832
(487,904)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period
429,114
760,312
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period
-
85,698
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
429,114
846,010
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period
693,946
204,264
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period
-
153,842
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 693,946
$ 358,106
