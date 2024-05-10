Sphere Entertainment Co. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Sphere highlights include:

The conclusion of U2's sold-out 40-show run in March and Phish's sold-out 4-night run in April;

Dead & Co.'s extension of its upcoming residency from 18 to 24 shows due to strong ticket demand;

The Sphere Experience featuring Postcard from Earth , generated over one million dollars in average daily ticket sales on the days it ran during the fiscal third quarter;

, generated over one million dollars in average daily ticket sales on the days it ran during the fiscal third quarter; Sphere's Exosphere featured campaigns from numerous global brands during the quarter, and generated a record-setting week of advertising revenue around the Super Bowl in February; and

Sphere announced that in June it will host both its first corporate keynote event with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as well as this year's NHL Draft.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, MSG Networks concluded its full regular season telecast schedules for its five professional sports teams. In addition, MSG Networks aired first round playoff telecasts of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Islanders, and is currently providing comprehensive pre/post-game coverage of the second round of the postseason for both the Knicks and Rangers across its linear and digital platforms.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company reported revenues of $321.3 million, an increase of $159.3 million, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $40.4 million, an improvement of $61.5 million as compared to the prior year quarter, and adjusted operating income of $61.5 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $18.7 million in the prior year quarter.(1)(2)

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "With the second consecutive quarter of robust revenues and positive adjusted operating income at the Sphere segment, our early results continue to demonstrate Sphere's potential to disrupt the traditional venue model. We are encouraged by the demand for this new medium and remain confident in our future growth opportunities."

Segment Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

Change

March 31,

Change



2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% Revenues:































Sphere

$ 170.4

$ 0.6

$ 169.7

NM

$ 345.9

$ 1.9

$ 344.0

NM MSG Networks

151.0

161.4

(10.5)

(6) %

407.6

442.8

(35.3)

(8) % Total Revenues

$ 321.3

$ 162.1

$ 159.3

98 %

$ 753.5

$ 444.7

$ 308.8

69 % Operating Income (Loss) (1)































Sphere

$ (83.5)

$ (112.4)

$ 28.9

26 %

$ (375.9)

$ (274.4)

$ (101.5)

(37) % MSG Networks

43.1

10.4

32.7

NM

$ 106.0

71.7

34.3

48 % Total Operating Loss

$ (40.4)

$ (101.9)

$ 61.5

60 %

$ (269.9)

$ (202.7)

$ (67.2)

(33) % Adjusted Operating Income (Loss): (1)(2)















Sphere

$ 12.9

$ (77.0)

$ 90.0

NM

$ (56.1)

$ (202.0)

$ 145.9

72 % MSG Networks

48.6

58.3

(9.7)

(17) %

111.1

139.3

(28.2)

(20) % Total Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss)

$ 61.5

$ (18.7)

$ 80.2

NM

$ 55.1

$ (62.7)

$ 117.8

NM



Note: Does not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are considered not meaningful. (1) For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, results from continuing operations include certain corporate overhead expenses that the Company did not incur in the period after the completion of the spin-off of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") and does not expect to incur in future periods, but which did not meet the criteria for inclusion in discontinued operations. The reported financial results of the Company for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 reflect the Company's results on a fully standalone basis. (2) See page 4 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Sphere

www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues

$ 321,330

$ 162,062

$ 753,494

$ 444,732 Direct operating expenses

(154,040)

(93,665)

(398,305)

(259,485) Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(123,149)

(143,433)

(325,813)

(342,479) Depreciation and amortization

(79,867)

(8,200)

(174,157)

(21,719) Impairment and other (losses) gains, net

-

-

(115,738)

3,000 Restructuring charges

(4,667)

(18,670)

(9,345)

(26,745) Operating loss

(40,393)

(101,906)

(269,864)

(202,696) Other income (expense):















Interest income

7,654

3,374

17,958

9,376 Interest expense

(27,119)

-

(52,947)

- Other (expense) income, net

(3,256)

(4,182)

37,810

(5,952) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(63,114)

(102,714)

(267,043)

(199,272) Income tax benefit (expense)

15,874

(11,284)

113,627

11,663 Loss from continuing operations

(47,240)

(113,998)

(153,416)

(187,609) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

55,443

(647)

155,568 Net loss

(47,240)

(58,555)

(154,063)

(32,041) Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling

interests from discontinued operations

-

(216)

-

(682) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations

-

(1,492)

-

2,661 Net loss attributable to Sphere Entertainment Co.'s stockholders

$ (47,240)

$ (56,847)

$ (154,063)

$ (34,020)

















Basic loss per common share















Continuing operations

$ (1.33)

$ (3.28)

$ (4.36)

$ (5.42) Discontinued operations

$ -

$ 1.65

$ (0.02)

$ 4.44 Basic loss per common share attributable to Sphere

Entertainment Co.'s stockholders

$ (1.33)

$ (1.64)

$ (4.38)

$ (0.98)

















Diluted loss per common share















Continuing operations

$ (1.33)

$ (3.28)

$ (4.36)

$ (5.42) Discontinued operations

$ -

$ 1.65

$ (0.02)

$ 4.44 Diluted loss per common share attributable to Sphere

Entertainment Co.'s stockholders

$ (1.33)

$ (1.64)

$ (4.38)

$ (0.98)

















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:















Basic and diluted

35,418

34,727

35,212

34,604

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating loss in arriving at adjusted operating income (loss) as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation . This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan in all periods.

. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Sphere Entertainment Employee Stock Plan, MSG Sports Employee Stock Plan, MSG Networks Employee Stock Plan, as amended and assumed by Sphere Entertainment, and Sphere Entertainment Non-Employee Director Plan in all periods. Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods. Restructuring charges. This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to certain executives and employees.

This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to certain executives and employees. Impairment and other losses (gains), net. This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates non-cash impairment charges and the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of assets or businesses in all periods. Merger and acquisition related costs. This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers and acquisitions, including merger-related litigation expenses and litigation-related insurance recoveries, in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers and acquisitions, including merger-related litigation expenses and litigation-related insurance recoveries, in all periods. Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs.

This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating loss

$ (40,393)

$ (101,906)

$ (269,864)

$ (202,696) Share-based compensation

16,724

9,105

33,523

36,950 Depreciation and amortization

79,867

8,200

174,157

21,719 Restructuring charges

4,667

18,670

9,345

26,745 Impairment and other losses (gains), net

-

-

115,738

(3,000) Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance

recoveries

508

47,045

(8,155)

57,181 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing

arrangement costs

22

168

66

416 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan

liabilities

126

-

264

- Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 61,521

$ (18,718)

$ 55,074

$ (62,685)

SEGMENT RESULTS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Sphere

MSG

Networks

Total Revenues

$ 170,364

$ 150,966

$ 321,330 Direct operating expenses

(62,294)

(91,746)

(154,040) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(108,976)

(14,173)

(123,149) Depreciation and amortization

(77,706)

(2,161)

(79,867) Restructuring charges

(4,886)

219

(4,667) Operating (loss) income

$ (83,498)

$ 43,105

$ (40,393) Reconciliation to adjusted operating income:











Share-based compensation

13,273

3,451

16,724 Depreciation and amortization

77,706

2,161

79,867 Restructuring charges

4,886

(219)

4,667 Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries

416

92

508 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs

-

22

22 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

126

-

126 Adjusted operating income

$ 12,909

$ 48,612

$ 61,521

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Sphere

MSG

Networks

Total Revenues

$ 626

$ 161,436

$ 162,062 Direct operating expenses

(4,414)

(89,251)

(93,665) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(83,381)

(60,052)

(143,433) Depreciation and amortization

(6,511)

(1,689)

(8,200) Restructuring charges

(18,670)

-

(18,670) Operating (loss) income

$ (112,350)

$ 10,444

$ (101,906) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

8,466

639

9,105 Depreciation and amortization

6,511

1,689

8,200 Restructuring charges

18,670

-

18,670 Merger and acquisition related costs

1,532

45,513

47,045 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs

125

43

168 Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (77,046)

$ 58,328

$ (18,718)

SEGMENT RESULTS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024



Sphere

MSG

Networks

Total Revenues

$ 345,942

$ 407,552

$ 753,494 Direct operating expenses

(137,437)

(260,868)

(398,305) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(290,930)

(34,883)

(325,813) Depreciation and amortization

(168,127)

(6,030)

(174,157) Impairment and other losses, net

(115,738)

-

(115,738) Restructuring charges

(9,564)

219

(9,345) Operating (loss) income

$ (375,854)

$ 105,990

$ (269,864) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

28,177

5,346

33,523 Depreciation and amortization

168,127

6,030

174,157 Restructuring charges

9,564

(219)

9,345 Impairment and other losses, net

115,738

-

115,738 Merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries

(2,086)

(6,069)

(8,155) Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs

-

66

66 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

264

-

264 Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (56,070)

$ 111,144

$ 55,074

















Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023



Sphere

MSG

Networks

Total Revenues

$ 1,919

$ 442,813

$ 444,732 Direct operating expenses

(4,414)

(255,071)

(259,485) Selling, general and administrative expenses

(235,331)

(107,148)

(342,479) Depreciation and amortization

(16,775)

(4,944)

(21,719) Other gains

3,000

-

3,000 Restructuring charges

(22,757)

(3,988)

(26,745) Operating (loss) income

$ (274,358)

$ 71,662

$ (202,696) Reconciliation to adjusted operating (loss) income:











Share-based compensation

31,308

5,642

36,950 Depreciation and amortization

16,775

4,944

21,719 Restructuring charges

22,757

3,988

26,745 Other gains

(3,000)

-

(3,000) Merger and acquisition related costs

4,223

52,958

57,181 Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs

285

131

416 Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (202,010)

$ 139,325

$ (62,685)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





March 31,

June 30,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 693,946

$ 429,114 Accounts receivable, net

178,702

112,309 Related party receivables, current

13,195

26,405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

30,216

56,085 Total current assets

916,059

623,913 Non-Current Assets:







Investments

51,849

395,606 Property and equipment, net

3,219,889

3,307,161 Right-of-use lease assets

109,663

84,912 Goodwill

456,807

456,807 Intangible assets, net

15,574

17,910 Other non-current assets

98,971

86,706 Total assets

$ 4,868,812

$ 4,973,015 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities

$ 423,113

$ 515,731 Related party payables, current

11,263

56,446 Current portion of long-term debt, net

869,776

82,500 Operating lease liabilities, current

17,748

10,127 Deferred revenue

76,712

27,337 Total current liabilities

1,398,612

692,141 Non-Current Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

522,057

1,118,387 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

130,419

110,259 Deferred tax liabilities, net

254,995

379,552 Other non-current liabilities

119,130

88,811 Total liabilities

2,425,213

2,389,150 Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Class A Common Stock (1)

284

278 Class B Common Stock (2)

69

69 Additional paid-in capital

2,392,247

2,376,420 Retained earnings

57,973

212,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,974)

(4,938) Total stockholders' equity

2,443,599

2,583,865 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,868,812

$ 4,973,015

_________________ (1) Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 120,000 shares authorized; 28,461 and 27,812 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized; 6,867 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 52,780

$ 137,824 Net cash used in investing activities

(20,240)

(825,484) Net cash provided by financing activities

233,010

200,485 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(718)

(729) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

264,832

(487,904) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period

429,114

760,312 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period

-

85,698 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

429,114

846,010 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period

693,946

204,264 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period

-

153,842 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 693,946

$ 358,106

