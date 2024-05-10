Global MMA Superstar Conor McGregor Invests in Alta Global Group to Propel Combat Sports Participation Worldwide

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the martial arts and combat sports industry, proudly announces its partnership with five-time MMA world champion Conor McGregor in support of Trainalta.com. McGregor, along with his long-standing coach and Alta Co-Founder John Kavanagh, has become a shareholder of Alta Global Group as it aims to convert 640 million MMA fans into active combat sports participants globally.

Fresh off the stunning success of his much-anticipated movie debut in "Roadhouse" alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, McGregor is lending his support to Alta's flagship 20-week Warrior Training Program. This program, globally recognized for transforming the lives of thousands through intense MMA training culminating in a fully sanctioned fight, is set to receive a significant boost from McGregor's endorsement.

Nick Langton, CEO and founder of Alta Global Group, expressed enthusiasm about McGregor's support, stating, "Alta is thrilled to have the backing of the biggest name in combat sports and one of the most significant sporting stars globally. We aim to partner with icons like Conor to propel MMA's growth while supporting local combat sports gyms worldwide." McGregor's investment and endorsement comes at a pivotal moment as Alta embarks on rolling out its transformational Warrior Training Program across the US.

In a recent video post on social media, McGregor urged MMA fans to embrace martial arts training through Trainalta.com, emphasizing the platform's role in providing a space for learning and camaraderie. He highlighted Trainalta.com as an essential organization in the martial arts space, supporting MMA gyms worldwide, underscoring Trainalta.com's commitment to fostering a vibrant community of martial artists and combat sports enthusiasts while revolutionizing training experiences globally.

Alta's network currently encompasses partnerships with over 500 gyms, representing a fraction of the total martial arts and combat sports gym landscape in the US, which stands at 45,000 establishments.

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https:// www.altaglobalgroup.com.

