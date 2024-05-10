Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 500,000 stock options to officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of 75 cents per share, expire five years from the date of the grant and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

