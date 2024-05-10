

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA's investment in a breakthrough super-alloy developed for the extreme temperatures and harsh conditions of air and spaceflight is going to pay commercial dividends.



The U.S. space agency announced that it is licensing its invention, dubbed 'GRX-810,' to four American companies.



The four co-exclusive licensees are Carpenter Technology Corporation of Reading, Pennsylvania; Elementum 3D, Inc. of Erie, Colorado; Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Inc. of Indianapolis; and Powder Alloy Corporation of Loveland, Ohio.



The co-exclusive license agreements will allow the companies to produce and market GRX-810 to airplane and rocket equipment manufacturers as well as the entire supply chain.



GRX-810 is a 3D-printable high-temperature material that will lead to stronger, more durable airplane and spacecraft parts that can withstand more punishment before reaching their breaking point.



NASA engineers designed GRX-810 for aerospace applications, including liquid rocket engine injectors, combustors, turbines, and hot-section components capable of enduring temperatures over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.



'GRX-810 represents a new alloy design space and manufacturing technique that was impossible a few years ago,' said Dr. Tim Smith, materials researcher at NASA Glenn, who co-invented the superalloy along with his colleague Christopher Kantzos.



