

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Weak labor data from the U.S. that renewed rate cut hopes boosted sentiment for cryptocurrencies, lifting market cap close to 3 percent in the past 24 hours. Crypto-friendly nuances by the Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump also contributed to the bullish momentum.



Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday showed the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the U.S. surged to 231 thousand in the week ending May 4, versus 209 thousand in the previous week. The highest reading since August of 2023 was sharply above market expectations of 210 thousand.



Weakness in labor market has been driving rate cut expectations in the U.S. ever since the monthly jobs data released a week earlier revealed a decline in the indicators for hiring and earning as well as an unexpected jump in the unemployment rate. With the cooling labor market expected to ease the pressure on inflation, rate cut hopes were rekindled.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.34 trillion, versus $2.28 trillion a day earlier. No cryptocurrency among the top 100 is trading with losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin jumped 2.9 percent overnight to trade at $63,232.71, around 14 percent below the all-time high. Weekly gains exceed 4.6 percent whereas year-to-date gains are close to 50 percent. Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is at 53.2 percent.



U.S.-based Bitcoin Spot ETF products recorded outflows of $11.3 million versus inflows of $11.5 million a day earlier, data released by Farside Investors revealed.



Ethereum also rallied 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,031.51. Ether has added 0.14 percent in the past week and almost 33 percent in 2024. The leading altcoin commands a share of 15.6 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged down 0.12 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $594.81. BNB slipped amidst reports of FINTRAC, Canada's financial intelligence unit and anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing supervisor imposing an administrative monetary penalty of C$6 million on Binance Holdings Limited. The same has been imposed for failure to register with FINTRAC as a foreign money services business; and failure to report large virtual currency transactions of C$10,000 or more in the course of a single transaction, together with the prescribed information. BNB is the highest ranking crypto to trade with overnight losses.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 6.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $153.67. 7th ranked XRP (XRP) also edged down 0.02 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.5136. XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with overnight, weekly as well as year-to-date losses.



Toncoin (TON) surged 17.4 percent amid news around new project Notcoin (NOT) and the proposed listing on Binance and OKX. TON's surge also lifted it to the 8th rank overall, relegating Dogecoin (DOGE) by a notch.



Despite gaining 2.3 percent in the past 23 hours, meme coin Dogecoin slipped to the 9th rank overall. Reports of Dogecoin's integration into Tesla's payment network did not suffice to preserve the overall ranking. DOGE is currently changing hands at $0.1506.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) added 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.4643. Year to-date-losses are a now a little less than 22 percent.



63rd ranked Akash Network (AKT) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 27 percent.



