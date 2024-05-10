Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.05.2024 | 15:37
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Annual Results 
2024 Sales Forecast: Unprecedented Growth on the Horizon 
10-May-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST 
2024 Sales Forecast: Unprecedented Growth on the Horizon 
 
Ghent (Belgium), 10 May 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products, is poised for exponential growth in 2024. 
Introduction 
The bonyf achievement of compliance with the stringent European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) has significantly 
bolstered our market position and enhanced our credibility as a reliable and sustainable manufacturer. 
Leveraging our compliance status and unique product offerings, nurture our new business model implemented since end 
2022 whereas bonyf establishes itself a significant global player in contract manufacturing. Our contract manufacturing 
(or private label) sales YTD increased from 37% in 2023 towards 70% in 2024. Leading country supermarkets and 
international drugstores perform on long duration contracts as to ensure the sustainable sales growth since 2023. 
 
 
Market 
The global demand for oral hygiene products continues to soar, driven by increasing awareness of oral health and 
hygiene among consumers worldwide. bonyf belongs to the limited number of independent manufacturers for dental 
effervescent tablets in Europe and MDR certification successfully completed, we enjoy a competitive advantage in terms 
of market share and positioning. 
bonyf uniqueness exist by not only providing the standard omni present formulations but by proposing its own developed 
healthy, more efficient and performant and patented formulations developed by bonyf own R&D department. "Our goal is to 
develop a product that not only provides exceptional performance but also promotes overall oral health". 
The unique denture cleansing tablets performance by the formulation named NitrAdine showing the best-in-class 
disinfection efficiency LOG 5, or disinfecting the denture with 99,999%. 
The unique healthy denture fixative cream including its patented formulation replacing mineral oils by olive oil 
showing the growing recognition of our "Olivafix Gold" brand in the denture fixative creams segment. 
bonyf R&D pushing further on the healthiness and uniqueness mission by realizing the new Olivafix Alginate-organic 
formulation as to become not only best in performance strong hold with 24h* strong hold of the upper dentures, but most 
healthy denture fixative cream ever formulated. bonyf R&D ensuring future unique products. The growing recognition of 
our "Olivafix Gold" brand in the denture fixative creams segment further enhances our market presence and customer 
appeal, with rising inquiries and demand for our patented product. 
Sales Forecast 
With current negotiations pushing on the contract manufacturing sales part, bonyf is heading to a unprecedent, well 
balanced and sustainable sales result in 2024. 
Conclusion 
In summary, the year 2024 promises to be a landmark period for our company, characterized by unparalleled growth and 
expansion in both sales volume and revenue. Our compliance with the European MDR, coupled with our innovative product 
offerings and growing market recognition, positions us for sustained success in the years ahead. 
With firm orders already in place and increasing demand for our products, we are confident that 2024 will mark a 
pivotal milestone in our journey towards becoming a dominant force in the global oral hygiene products market. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1900677 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
1900677 10-May-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

