DJ 2024 Sales Forecast: Unprecedented Growth on the Horizon

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Annual Results 2024 Sales Forecast: Unprecedented Growth on the Horizon 10-May-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024 Sales Forecast: Unprecedented Growth on the Horizon Ghent (Belgium), 10 May 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is poised for exponential growth in 2024. Introduction The bonyf achievement of compliance with the stringent European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) has significantly bolstered our market position and enhanced our credibility as a reliable and sustainable manufacturer. Leveraging our compliance status and unique product offerings, nurture our new business model implemented since end 2022 whereas bonyf establishes itself a significant global player in contract manufacturing. Our contract manufacturing (or private label) sales YTD increased from 37% in 2023 towards 70% in 2024. Leading country supermarkets and international drugstores perform on long duration contracts as to ensure the sustainable sales growth since 2023. Market The global demand for oral hygiene products continues to soar, driven by increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene among consumers worldwide. bonyf belongs to the limited number of independent manufacturers for dental effervescent tablets in Europe and MDR certification successfully completed, we enjoy a competitive advantage in terms of market share and positioning. bonyf uniqueness exist by not only providing the standard omni present formulations but by proposing its own developed healthy, more efficient and performant and patented formulations developed by bonyf own R&D department. "Our goal is to develop a product that not only provides exceptional performance but also promotes overall oral health". The unique denture cleansing tablets performance by the formulation named NitrAdine showing the best-in-class disinfection efficiency LOG 5, or disinfecting the denture with 99,999%. The unique healthy denture fixative cream including its patented formulation replacing mineral oils by olive oil showing the growing recognition of our "Olivafix Gold" brand in the denture fixative creams segment. bonyf R&D pushing further on the healthiness and uniqueness mission by realizing the new Olivafix Alginate-organic formulation as to become not only best in performance strong hold with 24h* strong hold of the upper dentures, but most healthy denture fixative cream ever formulated. bonyf R&D ensuring future unique products. The growing recognition of our "Olivafix Gold" brand in the denture fixative creams segment further enhances our market presence and customer appeal, with rising inquiries and demand for our patented product. Sales Forecast With current negotiations pushing on the contract manufacturing sales part, bonyf is heading to a unprecedent, well balanced and sustainable sales result in 2024. Conclusion In summary, the year 2024 promises to be a landmark period for our company, characterized by unparalleled growth and expansion in both sales volume and revenue. Our compliance with the European MDR, coupled with our innovative product offerings and growing market recognition, positions us for sustained success in the years ahead. With firm orders already in place and increasing demand for our products, we are confident that 2024 will mark a pivotal milestone in our journey towards becoming a dominant force in the global oral hygiene products market. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Issuer: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 EQS News ID: 1900677 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1900677 10-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=9e9d6736ba6329403e0198398ad9ed60

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7602be3fafd3e2b7d2464b722f5af559

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3df48fc4b6cac91225c8cf3c4edd9408

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7ddef1551a397af2f57b827400b07df1

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900677&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)