Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
10.05.24
08:08 Uhr
4,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 16:54
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFY479

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) St Peter Port Guernsey
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited London United Kingdom
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Torch Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey
Hero Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey
Ferlim Nominees Limited London United Kingdom
BNP Paribas Limited London United Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.993600 0.000000 24.993600 137435478
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 26.999000 0.000000 26.999000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BQBFY479 5012394 0.911500
GG00BQBFY362 132423084 24.082100
Sub Total 8.A 137435478 24.993600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management Limited 8.481400 8.481400%
Rathbones Group Plc Rathbones Investment Management International Limited 0.325700 0.325700%
Rathbones Group Plc Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 15.663700 15.663700%
Rathbones Group Plc Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited 0.522700 0.522700%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

10-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


© 2024 PR Newswire
