Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10 May 2024

Capita has today awarded its 2024 restricted share awards ("2024 RSAs") under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 as set out in tables below.

The 2024 RSA granted to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer will normally vest after three years from date of grant subject to: (i) continued employment; (ii) satisfactory personal performance and (iii) any scaling back (including to nil vesting) on account of its underpin conditions not being met.

The underpin conditions attached to Mr Hernandez's 2024 RSA include:

Underpin 1: Capita's total shareholder return ("TSR") over the three years ending 31 December 2026 to be positive; and

Underpin 2: the Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") must be satisfied with the underlying performance of Capita over the vesting period and that there have been no environmental, social or governance issues resulting in material reputational damage.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adolfo Hernandez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 6,433,823 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 6,433,823 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Claire Denton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 2,031,250 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 2,031,250 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Corinne Ripoche 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Capita Experience (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 2,481,617 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 2,481,617 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicole Dorskind 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 1,194,852 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 1,194,852 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Holroyd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Capita Public Service (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 1,819,852 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 1,819,852 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Scott Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 2,031,250 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 2,031,250 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Xenia Walters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each Identification code GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £nil 2,125,000 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price 2,125,000 £nil e) Date of transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of transaction Outside of a trading venue