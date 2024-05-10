BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

The dividend declaration released to the market on 9th May 2024 at 18:45hrs was released under the incorrect company feed. This announcement has now been re-released under the correct company feed - all other infomation within the announcement remains unchanged.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



9 May 2024

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2024 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 28 June 2024to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 31 May 2024 (ex-dividend date is 30 May 2024).Enquiries:Caroline DriscollBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427