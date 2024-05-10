Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO) reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The form 10Q was filed on May 10th with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Highlights include:

Q1 2024 Revenue was $640,653, a $125,020 increase from $515,633 for the same period last year. This 24% increase was due to higher case sales of all products.

Cost of Revenue was $370,070 or 58% of revenue compared to $313,457 or 61% of revenue for the same period last year. This decrease was due to higher sales of our one-liter packages.

Q1 2024 Gross Margin was $270,583 or 42% of revenue, up from $202,176 for the same period last year. This was due to an increased sale of one-liter products.

Q1 2024 Net Loss was $103,020, compared to Q1 2023 Net Income of $4,485. This $107,505 decline in income was due in part to higher executive compensation for the quarter, which was primarily attributable to a higher market value of EQUATOR Stock and an increase in selling expenses.





