Valkyrie Fund Celebrates Portfolio Successes and Launches Podcast Series

Chemix, Inc. ("Chemix"), an GenAI-powered EV battery developer based in Sunnyvale, California, recently completed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Ibex Investors, and joined by key strategic investors including BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund, Global Brain's KDDI Open Innovation Fund, and Porsche Ventures, the venture capital arm of the sports car manufacturer Porsche AG. This milestone underscores Chemix's commitment to revolutionizing electric vehicle battery development through GenAI. Valkyrie Fund, an early investor in Chemix, extends heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Chemix on their continued success.

Meanwhile, Feon Energy, Inc. ("Feon"), a pioneering company in next-generation battery chemistries enabled by revolutionary electrolyte molecules, has secured $6.1 million in its first priced funding round, led by a prominent US venture investor. This significant funding milestone validates Feon's groundbreaking solution, which enables batteries that are 50% lighter, intrinsically safer, and 20% more cost-effective, thereby revolutionizing electrified mobility. As Feon's first investor, the Valkyrie Fund commends Feon on this remarkable achievement and eagerly anticipates supporting its continued growth and innovation in the future.

In addition to celebrating the successes of Chemix and Feon, Valkyrie Fund is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast series, "Beyond Investment - Valkyrie Insights." This podcast series offers listeners a unique opportunity to explore the world of innovation through in-depth interviews with promising startups. The inaugural episode features exaBITS, a decentralized computing network for affordable AI at scale, with the current episode highlighting TransAstra, an asteroid mining space logistics startup. Stay tuned for the upcoming session featuring Feon Energy.

Furthermore, Valkyrie Fund is pleased to announce the commencement of fundraising for Fund II, Valkyrie's newest vintage. With a focus on supporting visionary entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies, Fund II aims to continue Valkyrie Fund's mission of driving positive changes and fostering innovation. As a proud sponsor of CASPA (Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association), the largest Chinese American semiconductor professional organizations worldwide, Valkyrie Fund shares a commitment to advancing AI infrastructure and will play a vital role in supporting its focus areas.

About Valkyrie Fund: Valkyrie Fund is a leading venture capital firm headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with an incubator space in Tokyo, Japan, and strategic partnerships in Singapore and Malaysia. Committed to fostering innovation and driving positive changes, Valkyrie Fund invests in early-stage technology startups with disruptive potential across various industries. For media inquiries or further information about Valkyrie Fund and its portfolio companies, please contact: info@valkyriefund.xyz

