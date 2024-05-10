Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.
Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
Votes By Poll
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
(1) John Beardsworth
Carried
100,672,763
(100.00%)
3,100
(0.00%)
(2) John Begeman
Carried
100,672,863
(100.00%)
3,000
(0.00%)
(3) Pierre Chenard
Carried
100,467,152
(99.79%)
208,711
(0.21%)
(4) Justin Dibb
Carried
100,672,863
(100.00%)
3,000
(0.00%)
(5) Richard Graff
Carried
100,672,713
(100.00%)
3,150
(0.00%)
(6) Peter Marrone
Carried
100,672,713
(100.00%)
3,150
(0.00%)
(7) Daniel Racine
Carried
100,672,863
(100.00%)
3,000
(0.00%)
(8) Jane Sadowsky
Carried
100,672,413
(100.00%)
3,450
(0.00%)
(9) Dino Titaro
Carried
96,987,616
(96.34%)
3,688,247
(3.66%)
Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:
Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Carried
101,324,097
201,861
(99.80 %)
(0.20 %)
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.
