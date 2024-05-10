Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:





Votes By Poll

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld (1) John Beardsworth Carried 100,672,763 (100.00%) 3,100 (0.00%) (2) John Begeman Carried 100,672,863 (100.00%) 3,000 (0.00%) (3) Pierre Chenard Carried 100,467,152 (99.79%) 208,711 (0.21%) (4) Justin Dibb Carried 100,672,863 (100.00%) 3,000 (0.00%) (5) Richard Graff Carried 100,672,713 (100.00%) 3,150 (0.00%) (6) Peter Marrone Carried 100,672,713 (100.00%) 3,150 (0.00%) (7) Daniel Racine Carried 100,672,863 (100.00%) 3,000 (0.00%) (8) Jane Sadowsky Carried 100,672,413 (100.00%) 3,450 (0.00%) (9) Dino Titaro Carried 96,987,616 (96.34%) 3,688,247 (3.66%)

Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 101,324,097 201,861 (99.80 %) (0.20 %)

SOURCE Allied Gold Corporation