Samstag, 11.05.2024
JanOne – Smallcap über Nacht mit Milliardentransaktionen!
WKN: A2DRBP | ISIN: CA9628791027 | Ticker-Symbol: SII
Tradegate
10.05.24
20:43 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-0,02
-0,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,4851,5012:25
50,7651,2610.05.
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 23:10
39 Leser
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including the addition of Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, or Venkat, who joins the board effective today. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

324,783,866

98.27 %

5,717,692

1.73 %

Jaimie Donovan

327,626,678

99.13 %

2,874,880

0.87 %

R. Peter Gillin

313,193,110

94.76 %

17,308,448

5.24 %

Chantal Gosselin

318,747,803

96.44 %

11,753,755

3.56 %

Jeane Hull

327,216,498

99.01 %

3,285,060

0.99 %

Glenn Ives

328,571,567

99.42 %

1,929,991

0.58 %

Charles A. Jeannes

325,495,940

98.49 %

5,005,618

1.51 %

Marilyn Schonberner

324,115,890

98.07 %

6,385,668

1.93 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

329,605,299

99.73 %

896,259

0.27 %

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

328,191,419

99.30 %

2,310,139

0.70 %

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Company was carried with 94.42% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution; and
  • as a special matter, the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.14% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan - New Director
Mr. Venkatakrishnan is a Corporate Director and an experienced mining executive who brings a wealth of mining and financial experience, gained through his vast experience of leading global mining businesses, in a career that has spanned across 17 countries and six continents. Mr. Venkatakrishnan has a proven track record of leading multinational organizations - including major publicly listed companies - through periods of challenging and transformative change. He is currently the Chair of Endeavour Mining plc. and a director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc. He was also, until March 31, 2024, a Director of Weir Group Plc. Previously, Mr. Venkatakrishnan served as CEO of Vedanta Resources plc from 2018 to 2020 and was CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited between 2013 to 2018, having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the business from 2005, and of Ashanti Goldfields Limited from 2000. In his early career, he was a Director with Deloitte in London, leading corporate restructurings on behalf of both corporates and financiers. Mr. Venkatakrishnan is a past board member of the World Gold Council, International Council on Mining and Metals, Business Leadership South Africa, the Chamber of Mines of South Africa and a past member of the Financial Review Investigation Panel of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
