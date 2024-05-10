Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including the addition of Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, or Venkat, who joins the board effective today. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 324,783,866 98.27 % 5,717,692 1.73 % Jaimie Donovan 327,626,678 99.13 % 2,874,880 0.87 % R. Peter Gillin 313,193,110 94.76 % 17,308,448 5.24 % Chantal Gosselin 318,747,803 96.44 % 11,753,755 3.56 % Jeane Hull 327,216,498 99.01 % 3,285,060 0.99 % Glenn Ives 328,571,567 99.42 % 1,929,991 0.58 % Charles A. Jeannes 325,495,940 98.49 % 5,005,618 1.51 % Marilyn Schonberner 324,115,890 98.07 % 6,385,668 1.93 % Randy V.J. Smallwood 329,605,299 99.73 % 896,259 0.27 % Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan 328,191,419 99.30 % 2,310,139 0.70 %

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Company was carried with 94.42% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution; and

as a special matter, the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.14% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan - New Director

Mr. Venkatakrishnan is a Corporate Director and an experienced mining executive who brings a wealth of mining and financial experience, gained through his vast experience of leading global mining businesses, in a career that has spanned across 17 countries and six continents. Mr. Venkatakrishnan has a proven track record of leading multinational organizations - including major publicly listed companies - through periods of challenging and transformative change. He is currently the Chair of Endeavour Mining plc. and a director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc. He was also, until March 31, 2024, a Director of Weir Group Plc. Previously, Mr. Venkatakrishnan served as CEO of Vedanta Resources plc from 2018 to 2020 and was CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited between 2013 to 2018, having previously been Chief Financial Officer of the business from 2005, and of Ashanti Goldfields Limited from 2000. In his early career, he was a Director with Deloitte in London, leading corporate restructurings on behalf of both corporates and financiers. Mr. Venkatakrishnan is a past board member of the World Gold Council, International Council on Mining and Metals, Business Leadership South Africa, the Chamber of Mines of South Africa and a past member of the Financial Review Investigation Panel of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.