

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,260.1 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged. From the March reading.



The M3 money stock rose an annual 1.6 percent to 1,612.8 trillion yen, slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock was up 1.8 percent on year at 2,144.4 trillion yen, slowing from 2.2 percent a month earlier.



