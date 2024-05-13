DJ The Power of RaffAello - Transforming the Investment Landscape

EQS Newswire / 13/05/2024 / 10:10 UTC+8 As a super intermediary, the Tycoon designated placing agent RaffAello has been seeking investment opportunities for high-quality funds in the secondary market over the years. Recently, it has transformed into a savior for China civilian-run enterprises, providing a new solution to their financial problems. RaffAello has successfully arranged rights issues for Aidigong Maternal & Child Health Limited ("Aidigong") (HKSE: 286) and Guoen Holdings Limited ("Guoen")(HKSE: 8121), raising a total of nearly HKUSD80 million to address the funding issues of both companies. In recent years, interest rates have stayed high, resulting in increased financing costs for businesses. At this juncture, RaffAello, relying on its stable network of wealthy individuals and a star-studded fund lineup, has facilitated successful financing for numerous China civilian-run enterprises. Simultaneously, it has matched high-return investment projects for high-quality funds, creating a win-win situation. The spotlight this time is on Aidigong and Guoen. Aidigong has announced its intention to raise approximately HKUSD62.09 million (before expenses) through a rights issue for its shareholders. The rights issue involves issuing up to 1,478,338,324 rights shares at a subscription price of HKUSD0.042 per rights share. Guoen plans to raise up to approximately HKUSD17.3 million (before expenses) through a rights issue, offering up to 16,672,000 rights shares at a subscription price of HKUSD1.04 per rights share. The net proceeds from the rights issue, after deducting expenses, are estimated to be approximately HKUSD15.2 million. Based on RaffAello's track record, each rights issue has attracted star-studded funds such as Henderson Dr Lee Ka Kit, China Asset Management, and Franklin Templeton Alternative Investment Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund. Additionally, stock prices tend to rise after the rights issue. A recent example is China Wantian Holdings Limited (HK SE: 1854), where RaffAello arranged a rights issue during the lowest point of the Hong Kong stock market in 2023. The rights issue price was HKUSD0.36, and the stock price later soared to HKUSD1.53, perfectly showcasing the investors' foresight and the operational capabilities of RaffAello's corporate clients. Due to RaffAello's impressive track record in recent years, The trajectory of the stock prices of these two companies is indeed highly anticipated!

