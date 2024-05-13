Regulatory News:

Eurofins EAG Laboratories, a global leader in materials testing services and part of the international network of Eurofins laboratories, is expanding its battery materials testing capabilities with a new purpose-built 6,600 square-foot laboratory located in Sunnyvale, CA. and expanded facilities at its Syracuse, New York laboratory with the addition of 6,500 square-foot of new laboratory space.

Both laboratories further complement Eurofins EAG Laboratories' extensive testing techniques and capabilities covering over 150 material testing techniques. Eurofins EAG Laboratories is the only independent battery testing laboratory with 'turnkey' materials and failure analysis-based testing capabilities in the United States, addressing materials testing needs throughout the entire battery life cycle, for batteries ranging in size from a coin cell battery to an EV (Electric Vehicle) battery pack. Eurofins EAG Laboratories' suite of services support battery innovation, time to market, and the improvement of battery quality and reliability.

Notable features of the battery testing laboratories include:

A dedicated dry room and argon-filled gloveboxes to safely open batteries and diagnose components in as-is conditions.

Battery cyclers that work with various sizes of batteries to facilitate galvanostatic and potentiostatic cycling tests.

An air-free transfer system that is connected to an expanding network of services within Eurofins EAG Laboratories.

Battery tear down services that focus on isolating specific components or materials for characterisation.

Prototype coin cells to test electrode performance.

Cyro Plasma FIB for large cross-sectioning and compositional analysis of batteries.

Gas analysis tools to measure gas-forming elements and gases related to batteries and battery components.

Eurofins EAG Laboratories scientists have decades of experience investigating and resolving challenges in the battery industry from the purity of the raw materials to failure analysis. Eurofins EAG Laboratories has a proven track record in delivering multi-disciplinary, problem-solving expertise which accelerates customers' innovation, ensures the quality and safety of their products, and protects their intellectual property.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific S.E. network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 62,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific S.E. are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

