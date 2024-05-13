

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ontario, California-based Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. is recalling Yogurt Covered Pretzels citing Salmonella risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The impacted Yogurt Covered Pretzels were distributed in the State of California, through Thorp Fruit, Down Home Goods, Smart & Final, Gelson's retail stores.



According to the agency, the yogurt coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



The recall involves Smart & Final, First Street Brand product in plastic containers of 6 oz& 15 oz sizes, with product lot # code of 241091, 241161, and 241241.



Further, Gelson's Brand product comes in plastic containers of 15 oz. with product lot #: 241062, while Down Home Goods products were sold as bulk in 14 lb size, with lot code #: 241010, and Thorp Fruit was sold as bulk in 14 lb. With lot #: 241010.



The recall was initiated after a routine sampling program by the source supplier of the yogurt coating revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.



The production and distribution of the product has been ceased as the investigation by FDA and the company is ongoing.



Consumers are urged to discard the impacted product.



In similar recalls citing Salmonella concern, Sioux City, Iowa-based Palmer Candy Co. last week called back its 'White Coated Confectionary Items' distributed across the United States in Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General stores, among others.



Further, West Des Moines, Iowa -based Hy-Vee, Inc. called back two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, as well as its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix.



