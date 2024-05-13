

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK), a German consumer electronic firm, reported preliminary sales growth adjusted for currency and portfolio effects of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2023/24. Like-for-like sales growth was 5.1 percent.



The second quarter contributed with 5 million euros to the adjusted EBIT, which is an increase of 26 million euros compared to the previous year.



Looking ahead for the business year 2023/24, the company expects an adjusted EBIT to be between 290 million euros and 310 million euros. This surpasses analysts' expectations of 273 million euros. This increase is expected to be primarily driven by the Western/Southern Europe segment. Previously, the company had expected a clear improvement in adjusted EBIT resulting from the DACH and Western/Southern Europe segments.



The company continues to expect a slight increase in total sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes across all segments.



