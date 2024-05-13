Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

Contract Win

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, is delighted to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ('ARML') which supplies the award-winning STREAM? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, has won a three year contract worth more than £500,000, all of which is payable in the current financial year.

This contract comprises a renewal as well as upsell of Acuity's STREAM® software platform for GRC together with associated services to a major organisation within the British Government. This is the third order of similar size received from this organisation in the past 12 months.

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented; "This new contract validates our increasing presence in the customer's infrastructure and importance to the customer.Further, it provides credibility to other potential customers as Acuity expands in the UK and North America.Acuity is growing strongly because of closer links with customers leading to more upsell, winning larger orders and growing the customer base."

