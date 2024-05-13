Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Capital Markets Day

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will host an in-person Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on the morning of 27 June 2024 in the City of London.

The Manager will provide an update on Augmentum's portfolio companies and provide fintech sector commentary. Several CEOs of Augmentum's portfolio companies will also provide updates on their respective businesses.

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc . No material new information will be discussed at the event.

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager) Martha Horrox (Marketing and IR) +44 (0)20 3961 5420 martha@augmentum.vc Quill PR Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook (Press and Media) +44 (0)20 7466 5050 press@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Fischer (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing finteach businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.