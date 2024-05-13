Anglesey Mining Plc - Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
Trading Symbol
AIM: AYM
13thMay 2024
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or "the Company")
Further drilling results confirm scale of Northern Copper Zone at
Parys Mountain
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that assay results have been received for the recently completed drill hole NCZ003. Drill hole NCZ003 was the third hole to be completed from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper Zone (NCZ) and Garth Daniel Zone (GDZ) at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.
Consistent both with historical drilling and the recently completed NCZ001 and NCZ002 holes, the assays confirm NCZ003 intersected a significant zone of mineralisation across the NCZ with 90m @ 0.57% CuEq (including internal dilution). Drill hole NCZ003 was terminated prematurely at a depth of 535m due to a large, potentially fault-related void. The last 6 metres of core prior to the 4m void assayed 1.16% CuEq and coincides with previous high-grade assays from historic drilling.
As with the previous two holes in the program, NCZ003 intersected both broad zones of mineralisation and multiple higher-grade zones. Importantly, the drilling is demonstrating good continuity and further supports the integrity of the geological model and drill targeting, with indications of greater mineralised volumes overall.
Key intersections within the broad zone of mineralisation are detailed below:
Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ003
- 90.0m@ 0.51% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.03% Pb, 2.16g/t Ag and 0.14g/t Au(0.57% CuEq) from a depth of 389m, including:
- 8.0m @ 0.80% Cu, 2.19g/t Ag and 0.16g/t Au (0.82% CuEq) from 427.0m
- 9.0m @ 0.99% Cu, 4.33g/t Ag and 0.15g/t Au (1.08% CuEq) from 449.0m
- 15.0m @ 0.47% Cu, 1.53g/t Ag and 0.07g/t Au (0.49% CuEq) from 490.0m, including 4.0m @ 0.48% Cu, 2.48g/t Ag and 0.13g/t Au (0.53% CuEq)
- 6.0m @ 1.20% Cu, 1.10g/t Ag and 0.01g/t Au(1.16% CuEq) from 529m (hole stopped in mineralisation)
***CuEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed after the tabulated reported assays of this release***
The third drill hole, NCZ003, concludes the on-site portion of the current exploration and infill drilling program and we are expecting litho-geochemical analysis results, from each of the three holes, to be back from the laboratory in Canada in the coming weeks. Subsequently, on the strength of all the data collected and the interpretation thereof, the Company is targeting a resource update on the NCZ, with the aim of converting a significant portion of the Inferred Resource into the higher confidence Indicated category. Based on the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) guidelines, only Indicated and Measured category Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves.
Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "Once again, we are very pleased to see the Parys Mountain project delivering some very strong drilling results. It is worth reminding investors that Parys Mountain is demonstrably the largest and most advanced copper project in the UK with substantial resource upside still evident. In addition, the project is favourably located on a previously permitted, brownfield development site with significant existing infrastructure already in place."
"All three holes in the current program; NCZ001 NCZ002 and NCZ003 have delivered some exceptional high-grade copper intersections within broad thicknesses of mineralisation up to 100m wide. The results continue to support our view that the NCZ provides significant upside for the Parys Mountain project, over and above the 5 million tonne contribution included within the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment."
NCZ - Cross Section 4600mE
Section 4600mE below highlights the position of the recently completed drill hole NCZ002 and NCZ003.
The interpreted outline of the NCZ in the cross-section does not imply an economic outcome, it simply highlights where sulphides have been identified within the Northern Shales with a 0.5% CuEq cut-off. A significant number of the drill holes within this zone have returned consistent zones of higher-grade material, which was a key target of the program. The recognition of a shear zone along the hanging wall of the NCZ could imply a structural emplacement, or thickening of the sequence within the mine environment and will greatly assist with future targeting and drilling.
Importantly, every hole drilled into the interpreted position of the NCZ has intersected broad zones of sulphides; the drilling has demonstrated the predictability of the mineralised zone from the detailed geological model that has been constructed and refined over several years.
The most recent drill hole, NCZ003, targeted the up-dip area above historical hole H17A and has provided important additional information relating to the key lithology Rhyolite B - the emplacement of this unit is closely associated to the mineralising event. This additional information will now be incorporated into the geological model and the resource block model of the NCZ.
Drill hole NCZ003 ended prematurely at a depth of 535m due to faulted ground conditions and the intersection of a 4m void. The last metre of core prior to the void assayed 1.3% Cu and 1.22% CuEq. The location of the void correlates to the contact position of Rhyolite B and the host northern shale unit, which has traditionally been a zone related to higher grade intersections - drill hole A15 intersected 1.6m @ 3.7% CuEq approximately 100m up-dip from NCZ003 and NCZ001 intersected 22.0m @ 3.2% CuEq on section 4800mE (200m along strike).
NCZ - Cross Section 4800mE
Section 4800mE below highlights the position of drill hole NCZ001.
As per section 4600mE, this section also highlights the continuity of sulphide mineralisation across the NCZ. With the completion of NCZ003, the Company has gained a greater understanding of the influence from Rhyolite B on the higher-grade zones of mineralisation.
Section 4800mE also highlights the potential related to the Central Zone with significant intersections from historical 1970's drilling, including 3.8m @ 8,6% Cu and 6.7m @ 2.4% Cu. The Company believes potential exists for these intersections to link to the 22m @ 3.2 % CuEq (including 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu) in NCZ001.
Drill hole details:
Hole ID
Co-ordinates
(E)(N)
Elevation
(m)
Azimuth
(°)
Dip (°)
End of Hole (m)
NCZ003
243806.92
390948.57
73.09
165
-72
535
Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold):
Hole Number
From
To
Sample Length
Assays
(m)
(m)
(m)
Cu
(%)
Zn
(%)
Pb
(%)
Ag (g/t)
Au (g/t)
CuEq
(%)*
NCZ003
264.4
264.8
0.4
0.02
1.34
0.26
3.6
0.11
0.42%
NCZ003
339.8
340.3
0.5
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
340.3
340.8
0.5
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
340.8
341.3
0.5
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
385
386
1
0.12
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.02
0.12%
NCZ003
386
387
1
0.38
0.00
0.01
0.7
0.02
0.37%
NCZ003
387
388
1
0.50
0.02
0.05
1.9
0.12
0.54%
NCZ003
388
389
1
0.36
0.01
0.09
1.1
0.12
0.42%
NCZ003
389
390
1
0.50
0.01
0.05
1.4
0.11
0.53%
NCZ003
390
391
1
0.25
0.00
0.03
1.0
0.18
0.32%
NCZ003
391
392
1
0.27
0.01
0.05
1.0
0.05
0.29%
NCZ003
392
393
1
0.44
0.01
0.04
1.5
0.41
0.60%
NCZ003
393
394
1
1.90
0.00
0.09
2.2
0.12
1.85%
NCZ003
394
395
1
0.04
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.06
0.07%
NCZ003
395
396
1
0.67
0.00
0.01
1.1
0.11
0.68%
NCZ003
396
397
1
0.33
0.00
0.00
1.1
0.32
0.45%
NCZ003
397
398
1
0.10
0.02
0.06
0.8
0.16
0.18%
NCZ003
398
399
1
0.18
0.01
0.02
0.8
0.06
0.20%
NCZ003
399
400
1
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.06
0.05%
NCZ003
400
401
1
0.32
0.01
0.01
1.2
0.18
0.38%
NCZ003
401
402
1
0.33
0.01
0.01
1.7
0.20
0.40%
NCZ003
402
403
1
0.34
0.00
0.01
1.1
0.10
0.37%
NCZ003
403
404
1
0.29
0.01
0.01
1.2
0.08
0.31%
NCZ003
404
405
1
2.80
0.02
0.01
4.2
0.28
2.75%
NCZ003
405
406
1
0.26
0.02
0.01
1.5
0.10
0.30%
NCZ003
406
407
1
0.27
0.01
0.01
2.6
0.25
0.37%
NCZ003
407
408
1
0.32
0.00
0.01
1.0
0.07
0.33%
NCZ003
408
409
1
0.23
0.00
0.01
0.8
0.14
0.28%
NCZ003
409
410
1
0.08
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.11
0.13%
NCZ003
410
411
1
0.62
0.01
0.01
2.0
0.49
0.79%
NCZ003
411
412
1
0.11
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.03
0.11%
NCZ003
412
413
1
0.19
0.01
0.01
0.9
0.12
0.24%
NCZ003
413
414
1
0.17
0.02
0.01
1.3
0.16
0.24%
NCZ003
414
415
1
0.29
0.00
0.00
0.8
0.10
0.31%
NCZ003
415
416
1
0.33
0.00
0.01
0.7
0.15
0.37%
NCZ003
416
417
1
1.14
0.01
0.02
1.8
0.15
1.14%
NCZ003
417
418
1
0.09
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.09
0.12%
NCZ003
418
419
1
0.50
0.01
0.01
1.8
0.09
0.52%
NCZ003
419
420
1
0.66
0.02
0.01
2.4
0.18
0.70%
NCZ003
420
421
1
0.25
0.01
0.01
1.0
0.08
0.28%
NCZ003
421
422
1
0.56
0.01
0.01
2.4
0.19
0.61%
NCZ003
422
423
1
0.76
0.01
0.01
2.6
0.24
0.83%
NCZ003
423
424
1
0.16
0.01
0.01
1.5
0.06
0.19%
NCZ003
424
425
1
0.05
0.01
0.01
1.2
0.11
0.10%
NCZ003
425
426
1
0.41
0.01
0.04
1.1
0.05
0.43%
NCZ003
426
427
1
0.17
0.00
0.01
0.7
0.08
0.20%
NCZ003
427
428
1
0.92
0.02
0.01
2.8
0.13
0.93%
NCZ003
428
429
1
0.86
0.00
0.01
1.5
0.10
0.86%
NCZ003
429
430
1
1.82
0.01
0.01
2.8
0.13
1.77%
NCZ003
430
431
1
1.41
0.04
0.01
4.2
0.19
1.43%
NCZ003
431
432
1
0.48
0.01
0.01
1.5
0.10
0.50%
NCZ003
432
433
1
0.07
0.00
0.00
0.6
0.05
0.09%
NCZ003
433
434
1
0.27
0.01
0.01
2.0
0.43
0.44%
NCZ003
434
435
1
0.53
0.01
0.00
2.1
0.15
0.57%
NCZ003
435
436
1
0.29
0.06
0.21
4.5
0.30
0.49%
NCZ003
436
437
1
0.12
0.01
0.01
2.2
0.15
0.19%
NCZ003
437
438
1
0.11
0.00
0.01
1.1
0.14
0.17%
NCZ003
438
439
1
0.21
0.02
0.00
1.7
0.09
0.25%
NCZ003
439
440
1
0.04
0.01
0.01
1.4
0.10
0.09%
NCZ003
440
441
1
0.05
0.00
0.00
0.9
0.08
0.09%
NCZ003
441
442
1
0.09
0.00
0.00
1.0
0.07
0.12%
NCZ003
442
443
1
0.80
0.01
0.00
2.4
0.19
0.84%
NCZ003
443
444
1
0.37
0.01
0.00
2.0
0.19
0.43%
NCZ003
444
445
1
0.38
0.04
0.04
4.3
0.36
0.55%
NCZ003
445
446
1
0.18
0.01
0.01
1.6
0.13
0.24%
NCZ003
446
447
1
0.31
0.01
0.00
2.0
0.14
0.36%
NCZ003
447
448
1
0.53
0.09
0.27
4.8
0.16
0.68%
NCZ003
448
449
1
0.24
0.01
0.17
1.6
0.10
0.32%
NCZ003
449
450
1
2.10
0.02
0.03
7.1
0.40
2.17%
NCZ003
450
451
1
0.51
0.01
0.02
2.3
0.18
0.57%
NCZ003
451
452
1
1.60
0.28
0.80
7.1
0.13
1.87%
NCZ003
452
453
1
0.95
0.03
0.26
5.3
0.21
1.08%
NCZ003
453
454
1
0.49
0.06
0.20
3.1
0.08
0.58%
NCZ003
454
455
1
0.14
0.01
0.02
1.0
0.06
0.16%
NCZ003
455
456
1
0.29
0.12
0.22
5.9
0.06
0.42%
NCZ003
456
457
1
0.30
0.08
0.08
2.1
0.13
0.38%
NCZ003
457
458
1
2.55
0.07
0.16
5.1
0.09
2.50%
NCZ003
458
459
1
0.28
0.06
0.12
3.0
0.16
0.39%
NCZ003
459
460
1
0.70
0.04
0.09
5.4
0.19
0.79%
NCZ003
460
461
1
0.76
0.03
0.02
3.5
0.17
0.80%
NCZ003
461
462
1
0.64
0.01
0.01
1.7
0.14
0.67%
NCZ003
462
463
1
0.39
0.01
0.01
1.7
0.08
0.40%
NCZ003
463
464
1
0.13
0.26
0.53
2.9
0.06
0.36%
NCZ003
464
465
1
0.13
0.06
0.19
1.8
0.03
0.21%
NCZ003
465
466
1
1.10
0.12
0.04
5.4
0.10
1.13%
NCZ003
466
467
1
0.42
0.04
0.08
3.9
0.10
0.48%
NCZ003
467
468
1
0.18
0.00
0.07
0.7
0.02
0.20%
NCZ003
468
469
1
0.31
0.02
0.05
1.9
0.03
0.33%
NCZ003
469
470
1
0.14
0.09
0.18
1.9
0.08
0.24%
NCZ003
470
471
1
0.10
0.03
0.14
1.1
0.02
0.16%
NCZ003
471
472
1
1.71
0.05
0.09
6.4
0.05
1.68%
NCZ003
472
473
1
0.12
0.01
0.01
0.8
0.06
0.14%
NCZ003
473
474
1
0.15
0.01
0.01
0.9
0.04
0.16%
NCZ003
474
475
1
0.71
0.02
0.05
1.7
0.13
0.74%
NCZ003
475
476
1
0.58
0.02
0.01
3.2
0.17
0.63%
NCZ003
476
477
1
0.07
0.01
0.06
0.8
0.04
0.11%
NCZ003
477
478
1
0.82
0.04
0.05
3.5
0.16
0.87%
NCZ003
478
479
1
1.37
0.02
0.04
3.5
0.08
1.34%
NCZ003
479
480
1
0.10
0.01
0.05
0.8
0.04
0.12%
NCZ003
480
481
1
0.04
0.03
0.06
0.7
0.03
0.07%
NCZ003
481
482
1
0.13
0.01
0.02
0.5
0.03
0.14%
NCZ003
482
483
1
0.38
0.01
0.02
1.3
0.05
0.39%
NCZ003
483
484
1
0.07
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.08%
NCZ003
484
485
1
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.03%
NCZ003
485
486
1
0.40
0.00
0.01
0.6
0.03
0.39%
NCZ003
486
487
1
0.03
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.02
0.04%
NCZ003
487
488
1
0.02
0.13
0.06
0.8
0.02
0.07%
NCZ003
488
489
1
0.19
0.01
0.02
0.5
0.03
0.19%
NCZ003
489
490
1
0.15
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.02
0.15%
NCZ003
490
491
1
0.63
0.03
0.01
4.1
0.19
0.69%
NCZ003
491
492
1
0.51
0.07
0.02
4.0
0.26
0.63%
NCZ003
492
493
1
0.13
0.01
0.07
0.9
0.04
0.16%
NCZ003
493
494
1
0.66
0.00
0.01
0.9
0.02
0.63%
NCZ003
494
495
1
0.09
0.06
0.05
1.0
0.04
0.13%
NCZ003
495
496
1
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.02
0.03%
NCZ003
496
497
1
0.31
0.01
0.01
1.2
0.06
0.32%
NCZ003
497
498
1
0.83
0.02
0.01
1.7
0.04
0.81%
NCZ003
498
499
1
0.63
0.01
0.01
1.1
0.05
0.61%
NCZ003
499
500
1
0.03
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.04%
NCZ003
500
501
1
0.47
0.00
0.01
1.2
0.03
0.46%
NCZ003
501
504
3
0.64
0.04
0.14
1.5
0.08
0.69%
NCZ003
504
505
1
0.78
0.09
0.15
1.4
0.03
0.81%
NCZ003
505
506
1
0.08
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.08%
NCZ003
506
507
1
0.04
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.05%
NCZ003
507
508
1
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
508
509
1
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.02%
NCZ003
509
510
1
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
510
511
1
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.02
0.03%
NCZ003
511
512
1
0.19
0.00
0.05
0.5
0.01
0.20%
NCZ003
512
513
1
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
513
514
1
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
514
515
1
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.6
0.03
0.03%
NCZ003
515
516
1
0.07
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.08%
NCZ003
516
517
1
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.05%
NCZ003
517
518
1
0.83
0.00
0.01
0.8
0.01
0.78%
NCZ003
518
519
1
0.14
0.01
0.02
0.8
0.01
0.14%
NCZ003
519
520
1
0.15
0.00
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.15%
NCZ003
520
521
1
0.06
0.00
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.07%
NCZ003
521
522
1
0.10
0.00
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.11%
NCZ003
522
523
1
0.03
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.04%
NCZ003
523
524
1
0.25
0.00
0.02
0.5
0.01
0.24%
NCZ003
524
525
1
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.02%
NCZ003
525
526
1
0.21
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.20%
NCZ003
526
527
1
0.08
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.08%
NCZ003
527
528
1
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ003
528
529
1
0.24
0.00
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.23%
NCZ003
529
531
2
1.15
0.01
0.19
1.2
0.01
1.13%
NCZ003
534
535
1
1.30
0.01
0.02
0.9
0.01
1.22%
Total
148.90
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))
Cu Equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz and
Au - US$1850/oz
Cu Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% and Au - 65%
Sample analysis and QA/QC
All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.
Samples were assayed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.
For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from OREAS Australia.
Competent Person
The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
.
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares in issue.
Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.
Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.
A PDF version of this RNS may be viewed/downloaded via the following link: RNS_13May2024
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
