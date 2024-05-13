Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 08:10
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-05-13 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.04.2024 - Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T      Takeover offer    TLN  
   23.05.2024                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Interim report, 12  RIG  
   31.05.2024                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.07.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.05.2024 - Amber Beverage Holding       Audited annual    RIG  
   17.05.2024  AMBEFLOT27A            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.05.2024 - Storent Holding STOH110025A    Interim report, 3  RIG  
   15.05.2024                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.05.2024 - Liven LVNB105028A         Public offering   TLN  
   16.05.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.05.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC          Extraordinary       
   22.05.2024                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.05.2024 - Marijas 2             Public offering   RIG  
   22.05.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  10.05.2024 - Holm Bank HLMBK095034FA      Public offering   TLN  
   24.05.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  13.05.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV         Interim report, 3  RIG  
   19.05.2024                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Grigeo GRG1L            Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L      Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB023027B            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend record   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 Apranga APG1L           Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L           Dividend ex-date   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L         Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 Apranga APG1L           Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L           Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK005028A       Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L         Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI         Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.