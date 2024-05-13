Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-05-13 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 - Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Takeover offer TLN 23.05.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG 31.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2024 - Amber Beverage Holding Audited annual RIG 17.05.2024 AMBEFLOT27A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2024 - Storent Holding STOH110025A Interim report, 3 RIG 15.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2024 - Liven LVNB105028A Public offering TLN 16.05.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary 22.05.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.05.2024 - Marijas 2 Public offering RIG 22.05.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2024 - Holm Bank HLMBK095034FA Public offering TLN 24.05.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV Interim report, 3 RIG 19.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend ex-date TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Grigeo GRG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend record TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 Apranga APG1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 Apranga APG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK005028A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.