Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
13.05.24
08:12 Uhr
1,672 Euro
+0,050
+3,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
13.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6900     GBP1.4600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6720     GBP1.4380 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6844     GBP1.4538

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,815,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    4,837   1.6740        XDUB     08:30:34      00028885950TRDU1 
     579   1.6720        XDUB     09:14:03      00028886225TRDU1 
    1,732   1.6720        XDUB     09:14:03      00028886226TRDU1 
    2,099   1.6720        XDUB     09:14:03      00028886227TRDU1 
    2,247   1.6720        XDUB     09:23:15      00028886297TRDU1 
     927   1.6900        XDUB     10:24:49      00028886612TRDU1 
    1,122   1.6900        XDUB     10:24:49      00028886613TRDU1 
     122   1.6900        XDUB     10:24:49      00028886614TRDU1 
    2,394   1.6900        XDUB     10:47:27      00028886672TRDU1 
    3,858   1.6900        XDUB     11:25:56      00028886812TRDU1 
     265   1.6900        XDUB     14:25:29      00028887472TRDU1 
    4,488   1.6900        XDUB     14:25:29      00028887473TRDU1 
      54  1.6820        XDUB     14:37:00      00028887663TRDU1 
    1,548   1.6820        XDUB     14:37:16      00028887672TRDU1 
    2,361   1.6820        XDUB     14:48:40      00028887858TRDU1 
     212   1.6820        XDUB     14:48:40      00028887859TRDU1 
    2,159   1.6900        XDUB     14:59:02      00028887956TRDU1 
    4,609   1.6900        XDUB     15:00:17      00028887986TRDU1 
    4,991   1.6900        XDUB     15:37:44      00028888168TRDU1 
     400   1.6840        XDUB     15:49:10      00028888213TRDU1 
     284   1.6840        XDUB     15:49:10      00028888214TRDU1 
    1,474   1.6840        XDUB     16:02:20      00028888294TRDU1 
     227   1.6840        XDUB     16:02:20      00028888295TRDU1 
     926   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888341TRDU1 
    2,354   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888342TRDU1 
    2,507   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888343TRDU1 
    1,215   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888344TRDU1 
    2,261   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888345TRDU1 
    2,507   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888346TRDU1 
    2,507   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888347TRDU1 
    1,667   1.6840        XDUB     16:15:29      00028888348TRDU1 
    1,479   1.6840        XDUB     16:16:30      00028888352TRDU1 
     751   1.6840        XDUB     16:17:09      00028888362TRDU1 
    3,837   1.6880        XDUB     16:27:25      00028888444TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    1,976   1.4380        XLON     09:19:47      00028886261TRDU1 
    1,062   1.4380        XLON     09:19:47      00028886262TRDU1 
    2,793   1.4500        XLON     11:26:11      00028886814TRDU1 
    2,966   1.4480        XLON     12:00:38      00028886938TRDU1 
    3,025   1.4600        XLON     14:59:25      00028887962TRDU1 
    2,987   1.4600        XLON     14:59:30      00028887963TRDU1 
    4,224   1.4600        XLON     14:59:30      00028887964TRDU1 
    1,418   1.4600        XLON     14:59:30      00028887965TRDU1 
    3,053   1.4540        XLON     15:43:31      00028888190TRDU1 
    3,157   1.4540        XLON     15:43:31      00028888191TRDU1 
    4,987   1.4540        XLON     16:27:25      00028888442TRDU1 
    3,352   1.4540        XLON     16:27:25      00028888443TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 320909 
EQS News ID:  1900845 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900845&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
