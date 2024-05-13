

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.6585 against the U.S. dollar, 102.64 against the yen and 1.6353 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6603, 102.87 and 1.6312, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.9014 from Friday's closing value of 0.9030.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 0.88 against the loonie.



