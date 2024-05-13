

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.7950 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.7901.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 0.6000 and 93.48 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6019 and 93.77, respectively.



The kiwi dropped to a 5-day low of low of 1.0991 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day high of 1.0959.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



