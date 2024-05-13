Italian energy company Enel says the commissioning of the 93 MW Girgarre Solar Farm in Australia is now underway. The power plant is expected to be fully operational early next year. From pv magazine Australia Enel Green Power, the renewable energy arm of Italian energy company Enel, said that the last of almost 170,000 solar panels has been installed at the 93 MW Girgarre Solar Farm in central Victoria, Australia. The commissioning process has now begun. The AUD 140 million ($92. 4 million) solar farm, located about 50 kilometers west of Shepparton, is scheduled to commence operations in early ...

