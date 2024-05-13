

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - q.beyond AG (QSCGF.PK), a German IT company, reported that its first quarter net loss narrowed to 1.1 million euros from 5.0 million euros in the previous year.



Revenues for the first quarter grew to 47.1 million euros from 46.6 million euros last year.



q.beyond confirmed its outlook for the 2024 financial year. The company has budgeted for its EBITDA to increase to between 8 million euros and 10 million euros, with a resultant EBITDA margin of 4% to 5%, and for revenues of between 192 million euros and 198 million euros and sustainably free cash flow.



For the coming year, the company has set itself the target within its 2025 Strategy of raising its EBITDA margin to between 7% and 8%, and generating sustainably positive consolidated net income.



