Electric 3 wheeler Market worth $1.5 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric 3 wheeler Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 1.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The electric 3 wheeler market has experienced notable growth in recent years, attributed to several factors including escalating fuel prices, government incentives, and the introduction of innovative technologies. As governmental regulations become increasingly stringent, manufacturers of 3 wheelers have redirected their focus towards enhancing efficiency, embracing emission-free propulsion, integrating innovative technologies, and adhering to revised environmental standards. In coming years, the market landscape is expected to undergo significant transformation due to the rising adoption of electric 3 wheelers and the expansion of charging infrastructure across numerous countries, both in terms of network coverage and capacity. Recent advancements in the electric 3 wheeler sector have led to introducing batteries featuring enhanced specifications, regarded as the cornerstone of any electric 3 wheeler. These advancements in battery technology are projected to elevate the performance and extend the range of electric 3 wheelers along with cost reductions.

Electric 3 wheeler Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 1.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Motor Type, Motor Power, Battery Capacity, Range, Battery Type, Payload Capacity, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Partnership with delivery and logistics fleet operators Key Market Drivers Advancements in battery technology coupled with reducing battery prices

The mid-motor segment be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The mid-motor type segment be the largest segment during the forecast period. Mid motors are gaining traction in the electric 3 wheeler market for their balanced approach to electric propulsion, offering optimized weight distribution and handling dynamics. Mid motors, centrally located within the vehicle chassis, transmit power to the drivetrain through a mechanical linkage, thereby facilitating more precise control over torque distribution and wheel traction. This design enhances stability and maneuverability, making mid-motor-equipped electric 3 wheelers well-suited for various applications, including last-mile logistics. Their superior handling characteristics, particularly in challenging road conditions or uneven terrain, are a key advantage of mid motors.

By optimizing weight distribution, mid motors contribute to improved stability and traction, ensuring a smooth and controlled driving experience for operators and passengers alike. Additionally, the mechanical linkage of mid motors allows for modular battery configurations, facilitating scalability and customization according to specific operational requirements or regulatory constraints. Mid motors are emerging as a versatile and adaptable solution in the market, bridging the gap between performance and practicality in electric 3 wheelers as the electrification trend continues to gain momentum.

5-8 KWH segment to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

5-8 KWH segment to be the largest segment during the forecast period. E-rickshaws and electric autorickshaws are equipped with batteries ranging from 5 to 8 kWh, distinguished by their superior energy density and thermal stability. These batteries are designed for high-performance electric 3 wheelers and offer optimal current output, thermal resilience, and extended lifecycles. Their size allows them to accommodate heavy battery packs with low-density cells, ensuring sufficient range for long-distance travel. As consumer perceptions shift towards electric 3 wheelers as viable alternatives for short-distance commuting and inter-city travel, manufacturers prioritize developing vehicles with higher battery capacities. Electric 3 wheelers within the 5-8 kWh range offer reduced range-related concerns, affordability, and enhanced value propositions, particularly in the shared mobility sector. This segment is witnessing rapid growth, addressing last-mile connectivity needs and poised for further expansion, especially in Asia Pacific countries facing transportation challenges.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for electric 3 wheelers during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for electric 3 wheelers during the forecast period. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Thailand plan to rapidly increase the demand for electric 3 wheelers. The region also has established market such as China and India. During the forecast period, Sri Lanka is expected to be the fastest-growing country in Asia Pacific. There is an increasing demand for green technology vehicles in Sri Lanka. SL Mobility and Ideal Motors are the prominent manufacturers of electric 3 wheelers in the country. Due to the growth in sales of overall alternate fuel vehicles, the Sri Lankan electric 3 wheeler market is expected to grow. Similarly, The Thai government is rolling out policies to promote EVs as part of its plans to create an EV manufacturing hub. The government is determined to improve air quality, develop smart cities nationwide, and meet its target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2065. Such initiatives will drive the electric 3 wheeler market in Asia Pacific region.

Electric 3 Wheeler Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Low operating and maintenance costs Government incentives and subsidies Advancements in battery technology and reducing battery prices Established market for 3 wheelers in urban transportation Stringent emission norms and environmental regulations

Restraints:

Lack of charging infrastructure Limited power output, range, and speed

Opportunities:

Automobile manufacturer- and customer-oriented policies to promote electric 3 wheeler sales Partnerships between OEMs and delivery and logistics fleet operators

Challenge:

Limited battery capacity High initial investments compared to ICE variants Lack of compatibility, interchangeability, and standardization

Key Market Players of Electric 3 Wheeler Industry:

Prominent players in the electric 3 wheeler market include Mahindra&Mahindra Ltd. (India), YC Electric Vehicle (India), Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. (India), Piaggio Group (Italy), and Citylife Electric Vehicles (India). among others.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: OEMs - 24%, Tier I - 67%, Tier II and Tier III - 9%

By Designation: CXOs - 33%, Managers - 52%, Executives - 15%

By Country: North America - 6%, Europe - 8%, Asia Pacific - 68%, and Rest of the World - 18%

Electric 3 Wheeler Industry Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Car & General partnered with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL), a subsidiary of Piaggio Group, to introduce electric 3 wheelers in the Kenyan market. These vehicles, known as Piaggio Ape Electrik, will be available in two variants: the Ape E-City FX Max for passenger transport and the Ape E-Xtra FX Max for cargo transportation.

In January 2024, At the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, Terra Motors Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Government. Under the MOU, the company intends to invest USD 41.66 billion in developing charging infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

In January 2024, Omega Seiki Mobility partnered with Kissan Mobility to deploy 500 electric 3 wheelers for last-mile delivery purposes. This partnership, valued at USD 2.40 million, encompasses various applications across sectors, including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods, and durables segments.

Electric 3 Wheeler Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall electric 3 wheeler ecosystem and its subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will also help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Low operating and maintenance costs, Government incentives and subsidies, Advancements in battery technology and reducing battery prices, and Established market for 3 wheelers in urban transportation), restraints (Lack of charging infrastructure, and Limited power output, range, and speed), challenges (Automobile manufacturer- and customer-oriented policies to promote electric 3 wheeler sales, and Partnerships between OEMs and delivery and logistics fleet operators), and opportunities (Limited battery capacity, High initial investments compared to ICE variants, and Lack of compatibility, interchangeability, and standardization).

(Low operating and maintenance costs, Government incentives and subsidies, Advancements in battery technology and reducing battery prices, and Established market for 3 wheelers in urban transportation), (Lack of charging infrastructure, and Limited power output, range, and speed), (Automobile manufacturer- and customer-oriented policies to promote electric 3 wheeler sales, and Partnerships between OEMs and delivery and logistics fleet operators), and (Limited battery capacity, High initial investments compared to ICE variants, and Lack of compatibility, interchangeability, and standardization). Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the electric 3 wheeler market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the electric 3 wheeler market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the electric 3 wheeler market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the electric 3 wheeler market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electric 3 wheeler market.

