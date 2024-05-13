

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased in April to the highest level in four months, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than March's stable increase of 2.0 percent.



The annual price growth in transport charges accelerated to 4.7 percent in April from 3.5 percent a month ago.



Utility costs were 3.3 percent higher compared to last year, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to drop by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in April versus a 0.1 percent rise in March.



