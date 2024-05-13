Sasol Limited: Appointment Of Independent Non-executive Director

JOHANNESBURG, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with para 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements and para 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the board of directors of the Company (the Board) has appointed Mr Timothy (Tim) John Cumming as a non-executive director of Sasol with effect from 1 June 2024, in accordance with the Company's policy for the nomination of directors. Mr Cumming satisfies the independence requirements for directors under applicable requirements in South Africa and the United States.

Tim is the chairman of DRDGOLD Limited, a non-executive director of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and the chairman of its Remuneration Committee. He is also a non-executive director of Nedgroup Investments Limited and serves as the chairman of Riscura Holdings Limited.

He has a wealth of experience in financial services, including periods as an executive at Old Mutual Limited, HSBC Bank plc and Allan Gray Limited. Tim started his career as an engineer at Anglo American Corporation of South Africa Limited. He worked on several gold mines and diamond mines in Southern Africa. He is the founder and executive director of Scatterlinks Proprietary Limited, a South African-based company providing leadership development services and strategic advisory services.

He holds a BSc Engineering (Hons) degree from the University of Cape Town and an MA (Politics, Philosophy and Economics) degree from Oxford University.

The chairman of the Sasol Board, Mr Steve Westwell, said: "We are pleased to welcome Tim to the Sasol Board. His background and experience in the mining and financial services sectors will stand Sasol in good stead as we navigate a challenging time in our history."

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited