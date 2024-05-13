EDF: EDF announces the signature of green bank loans dedicated to the financing of the existing nuclear fleet, for an amount of c. 5.8 billion euros

EDF announces the signature of green bank loans dedicated to the financing of the existing nuclear fleet, for an amount of c. 5.8 billion euros

Paris, 13 May 2024. EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces the signature of green bank loans for a total amount of c. €5.8 billion (1). They have maturities of between 3 and 5 years.

These financings have been arranged with major international banks, including BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole CIB (2), ING, Natixis CIB, Société Générale, Wells Fargo.

The funds lent will be dedicated to the refinancing of the investments in existing nuclear fleet in France in relation to their lifetime extension, as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework (3). These investments are aligned with the European taxonomy.

As the world's leading producer of electricity without direct CO 2 emissions (4), EDF relies on its nuclear fleet alongside its hydroelectric and renewable capacities to enable the decarbonization of its customers, and thus contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. With a carbon intensity of 34gCO 2 /kWh at the end of March 2024, the Group sets a new record, and confirms its ambitious CO 2 emissions reduction trajectory, raised in November 2023, in line with a warming scenario of + 1.5°C (5).

In addition, EDF has signed a €300 million bank loan with a 5-year maturity to finance its general corporate needs.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points.