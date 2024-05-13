AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, today announced the arrangement of a $240 million loan facility with German Operating Aircraft Leasing GmbH Co. KG (GOAL), which will be secured by four (4) A320neo and two (2) A321neo aircraft. AV AirFinance is acting as servicer on the secured loan facility, which is funded by insurance and other accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm.

"We are thrilled to support GOAL and their partners on this significant financing it was a pleasure to work with the wider GOAL team who trusted us to deliver a fully underwritten solution within a short timeframe. This transaction highlights our platform's differentiated ability to underwrite large scale financings tailored to customers' objectives and we look forward to working once again with the GOAL team," commented Stephen Murphy, CEO of AV AirFinance.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this financing arrangement with AV AirFinance, which plays a crucial role in supporting our strategic fleet expansion plans. The professionalism and efficiency demonstrated by AV AirFinance in managing this transaction assure us that we have a reliable partner as we continue to modernize our fleet and enhance our service capabilities," said Christian Schloemann, Managing Director of GOAL.

About GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing

GOAL is a joint venture of KGAL GmbH Co. KG, one of Germany's leading independent investment and asset managers with an investment volume of more than €16 billion and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, one of the world's premier carriers. GOAL currently owns and manages 68 aircraft with an investment volume of approximately US$3 billion. It has broad experience in its core business of operating leasing, technical asset management and aircraft remarketing and has proven its professional know-how for more than 25 years. For further information visit www.goal-leasing.de

About AV AirFinance Limited

Launched in June 2021, AV AirFinance was established by a team of experienced industry professionals together with KKR. Since inception, AV AirFinance has committed c. $3 billion of capital to support its customers. AV AirFinance focuses on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in the US and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

