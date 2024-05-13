DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 979.8964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56403 CODE: CI2U LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U LN Sequence No.: 321156 EQS News ID: 1901427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

