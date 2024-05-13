Capita Plc - Update on directorship change and purchase of shares by CFO designate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2024

Capita plc

Update on directorship change and purchase of shares by CFO designate

As announced by Capita plc ('Capita' or 'the Company') on 2 May 2024, Tim Weller will retire as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and a director in August and will be succeeded by Pablo Andres.

The Company can confirm that Tim will step down as a director on 9 August 2024 at which date Pablo will succeed Tim as CFO. Pablo will be appointed as a director and CFO designate on 15 July 2024, the date he joins Capita.

The Company also wishes to confirm that Mr Andres has an interest in 650,000 Capita plc ordinary shares. This includes 325,000 ordinary shares purchased by Mr Andres on 9 May 2024 and 325,000 shares purchased on 10 May 2024 at a price of 13.8682 pence and 13.5563 pence per share respectively.

As previously announced, Capita will hold a Capital Markets Event on 13 June 2024 and will announce its 2024 interim results on 2 August 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

Notes to editors

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com