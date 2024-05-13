Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
13.05.24
10:21 Uhr
13,620 Euro
-0,400
-2,85 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 10:58
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as of 15 May 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060696300           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Scandinavian Tobacco Group    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 87,000,000 shares (DKK 87,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,000,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  86,000,000 shares (DKK 86,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      STG                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     118442              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
