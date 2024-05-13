

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded slightly lower on Monday as investors digested mixed inflation data from China and awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,748 after rising half a percent on Friday.



IT company Q.beyond rose 1.4 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss and confirming 2024 outlook.



Adesso SE slumped 4.5 percent. The IT services provider reported that its first-quarter consolidated loss was 3.30 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 2.02 million euros.



Ceconomy added nearly 2 percent after the electronics retailer said it expects adjusted earnings for fiscal 2024 to be above analysts' expectations.



